Unlocking trillions of dollars through provision of clean water, decent toilets

A new report from WaterAid, an international aid agency shows that developing country economies would be boosted by trillions of dollars over the next two decades if clean water, toilets and hygiene were

brought to everyone.

The report comes after the United Kingdom (UK) government faced wide criticism for revealing plans to slash aid spending on life-saving clean water, hygiene and sanitation programmes in developing countries by 80 per cent earlier this year, even facing a rebellion from their own members of parliament (MPs).

According to Vivid Economics, who conducted the research and analysis that feeds into the report, ensuring everyone, everywhere has access to even basic water, hygiene and toilets – which could mean a well within a 15-minute walk, a household toilet and soap and water to wash hands with – would bring returns of up to 21 times their cost.

The report tagged ‘Mission Critical: Invest in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for a Healthy and Green Economic Recovery’ – shows that reaching the levels of access defined by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) could unlock huge sums: ensuring everyone has a toilet where waste is safely managed can yield $86 billion per year in greater productivity and reduced health costs amongst other

benefits; ensuring everyone has somewhere to wash their hands with soap and water can yield $45 billion per year; and ensuring everyone has a tap at home can yield $37 billion per year.

Other key findings of the report include: protecting water and sanitation infrastructure from worsening flooding is one of the best ways we can protect the world’s most vulnerable people from the impacts of climate change – for every U.S. Dollar spent on strategic flood resilience upgrades, $62 biliion in flood restoration costs can be avoided, as well as preventing life-threatening contamination of drinking water sources.

Similarly, the report stated that the provision of even just a community water pump or well can give women and girls the equivalent of 77 million working days per year that they currently spend collecting water; whilst upgrading to a tap in every house would free-up 122 million working days that are annually stolen from them.

Reacting to the report, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere said: “Investment in water, sanitation and hygiene is mission-critical not only to ending this pandemic and preventing the next but to bouncing back economically by unlocking trillions of dollars of value for the global economy.

“Water and sanitation have been side-lined for far too long, their value overlooked, trapping millions in poverty. Our research shows that it’s an extremely cost-effective investment. Ensuring everyone everywhere has access to even basic water, hygiene and toilets would bring returns of up to 21 times the cost.”

