Unmasking the real enemies of electoral reform

Mon-Charles Egbo In a democracy, there is nothing that can be more reassuring than the confidence that one’s vote counts or that the genuine wishes of the people are respected in every electoral contest. Even the unscrupulous critics agree that electronic transmission of election results is not only strategic in strengthening and deepening democracy but in vogue, the world over.

Among others, it confers legitimacy on elections sequel to inherent transparency and also encourages massive participation following the ease and convenience it delivers. And quite instructively, it does not replace but complements the usual physical transmission, thus implying that combination of both guarantees the infallibility of the results.

And yet in the midst of all these, there is a massive fixation with electronic transmission of election results independent of the other components of the process as contained in the proposed amendments to the electoral laws. Ideally, it is counter-productive agitating exclusively for electronic transmission of results without providing for veritable platforms to support it. Again, it is not just about internet network availability.

As such and in no particular order, these questions should agitate the minds of wellmeaning citizens: Is it not common knowledge that election rigging is perpetrated by some politicians with the active connivance of some corrupt individuals representing the electoral umpire and security agencies?

Is it strange that the absence of effective security around the voting arenas and collation centres, and of course, the pathways connecting the locations, undermine efforts at ensuring the integrity of the activities and eventual outcome? Are the youths protected by the campaign spending threshold provided for in the legislation?

Between the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), and the courts, who should disqualify candidates in elections? Is INEC truly independent? Can INEC guarantee the integrity and credibility of its representatives at various stages of the electoral process?

Why is electronic voting not also being on the front burner, considering its comparative advantages? Are political parties driven by the principles of internal democracy? Are the politicians guided by national interest? Will electronic transfer make any difference if the process that produces the results is defective?

Besides, what about the security of the internet server? Why are there still areas lacking in internet coverage despite how long Nigeria has witnessed the telecoms revolution? What about the government’s interventions targeted at rebuilding the areas that were destructively attacked by insurgents? Are there safe electoral opportunities for the internally displaced persons in various camps across the country?

What is tangibly on the ground to motivate people to come out and vote and also possibly guard their ballots before they translate to results? Are the security operatives well-equipped and motivated for diligence in their duties of ensuring free and fair elections? Are those in various leadership positions committed to patriotic ideals and aspirations? Are the religious, sociocultural and opinion leaders guided by national unity and integration?

Are the words of the political leaders consistent with their actions? What examples do the leaders show their followers? Are the legislators truly engaging the people before voting on national issues?

Are the constituents cooperating with the representatives by way of information exchange and idea-sharing? And then lastly, is it not logical to be passive or outrightly shun the electoral process as bandits kill, maim, loot, rape and kidnap at will, even with firepower superior enough to bring down fighter jets?

Therefore, the real enemies of the clamoured electronic transfer of election results are not the National Assembly but the combined effects of leadership, followership and institutional failures, manifesting as insecurity, corruption and infrastructure deficit, including of course those benefiting from them.

These fundamental challenges are all staring us in the face and also without prejudice whatsoever, reasonably lend credence to the position of the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. Once again, electronic transmission of election results is an idea whose time has come.

There is no alternative to it. But to maximally reap its inherent dividends, both government and citizens must embrace attitudinal change and institutional reforms towards national rebirth.

Egbo is the Print Media Aide to the President of the Senate

Like this: Like Loading...