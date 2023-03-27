UNN confers doctorate degree on Zenith Bank CEO, Onyeagwu

The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, was on Saturday, conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The award, which is in recognition of his immense achievements as Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank as well as his contributions to the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria and across the African continent, was conferred on him during the 50th convocation ceremony of the University. Speaking during the conferment ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Igwe, congratulated Onyeagwu for distinguishing himself in his career and for his service to humanity, which made him worthy to receive the prestigious Doctorate Degree from Nigeria’s first indigenous University. In his acceptance speech, Onyeagwu expressed his gratitude to the University of Nigeria for finding him a worthy recipient of the Doctorate Degree in Business Administration of one of the leading universities in Nigeria, considering the very rigorous process of selection of awardees by the institution. He said: “For me to have been considered and to have passed through the meticulous selection process makes it the more dignifying because I have no connection with the University.”
