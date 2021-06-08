News

UNN holds 49th convocation, seeks funds to execute devt projects

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has announced plans to hold her 49th convocation ceremony, with a special appeal for support to enable the institution to execute projects that will enhance learning for its students.

 

This is even as the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, would deliver the convocation lecture on the topic “Economic justice and national security, conquering insecurity through combating poverty”.

 

The Vice chancellor of Prof. Charles Igwe, who made this known while briefing journalists the University’s Enugu campus (UNEC) on activities lined up to mark the event disclosed that the institution was currently building a 500 KVA gasification plant which was expected to mitigate energy challenges within the administrative block and its surroundings at the Nsukka campus of the University.

 

He however lamented that the paucity of funds and lack of materials was slowing the pace of work being championed by a professor in the university as well as other projects.

 

Igwe noted that the university receives 80 million monthly as allocation for instance and that the allocation was supposed to cover for its expenses, hence the need for additional finances to fund its projects.

 

The vice-president said the institution would confer various degrees to a total of 11,081 students who have been found worthy in character and learning during its 49th convocation slated for June 11.

 

“Out of this number, 186 would be awarded the first class honours degree, 4,048 will be awarded the second class honours (upper division) while 5,118 will be awarded the second class honours ( lower division) while the third class and pass degrees will be awarded to 1,101 and 79 persons respectively,” he explained.

