UNN honours four eminent Nigerians

The authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have conferred Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) of the institution on four eminent Nigerians for their outstanding contributions to the development of education, the university and humanity in general.

 

The honour was conferred on them during the 49th convocation of the university. Those bestowed with the university’s Doctorate Degree are the Managing Director of Future Concerns Group, Mr. Anthony Uzoma Oguike, an engineer; the Group Executive Director of Obijackson Group of Companies, Mrs. Nnenna MaryAnn Obiejesie and Prof. Jacob Olupona, a Professor of African and African American Studies at Harvard University.

 

Meanwhile, the fourth recipient of the university’s honour, the Chairman and CEO of Oriental Energy, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, according to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, could not attend the event due to concerns on the COVID- 19 pandemic.

He, however, said that a special convocation would later be organised by the university to confer its Honorary Doctorate Degree on Alhaji Indimi.

The Vice-Chancellor also explained that it is worthy of note that Mrs. Obiejesi, Oguike and Prof. Olupona are alumni of the university, just as he expressed gratitude to Oguike for being an exemplary alumnus of the indigenous premier university.

“I am grateful to Engineer Anthony Oguike who has built and furnished a two-storey building serving as the office complex for our new Department of Biomedical Engineering,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

 

Oguike, according to the university, had organised several seminars and leadership summits for students of the university, where he mentored them and relived his trailblazing in corporate business society, through the Future Concerns Group, to inspire the youth for greatness.

 

Besides, Oguike was said to have also built and donated modern restrooms to the university for the use of the students; a solar panel to power a section of the Faculty of Engineering and a project vehicle to enhance students’ field trip experience.

 

In his response to the award, Oguike, who was awarded Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) thanked the university management for the honour and expressed gratitude to his family, staff and friends for their support.

 

“I am aware and humbled in your strong message here that ordinary people can do extraordinary things by striving, by thinking, planning and working the right way,” Oguike said, adding that he considered the Honorary Doctorate Degree awarded him very significant because it is an example of what it means to be a UNN alumnus.

