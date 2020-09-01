Education

UNN launches anti-COVID-19 digital machine

As part of efforts to fight the ravaging global Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has launched a contactless digital hand cleaning machine that uses sensor to monitor body temperature, dispenses hand sanitiser, detergent and water.

 

The machine was produced and fabricated by the institution’s Faculty of Engineering. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, while inspecting the equipment, said that the machine was an improvement over the manual hand cleaning machine that only dispenses detergent and water.

 

“This machine is different from what we have seen before, it performs four functions at a time without the user making any physical contact,” the Vice-Chancellor, who expressed delight over the equipment said after using the machine to clean his hand and measure his temperature.

 

Igwe, who described the digital machine as impressive, however, challenged the  Faculty of Engineering and other faculties in the university to come up with more fabrications, products and designs that would have a direct impact on the society.

 

“We should go beyond writing research papers to fabrication of machines, equipment and designs that will solve the numerous problems in our society,” the Vice-Chancellor stressed, even as he lauded the Dean of Faculty of Engineering and his team for demonstrating leadership in engineering and fabrication.

 

Meanwhile, the Dean, Prof. Emeka Obe, said that the machine was produced within four weeks by the Auto Service Centre of the faculty, adding that the production cost, estimated at over N300,000 was contributed by the staff in the service centre, led by Nwakile, an engineer.

 

He, therefore, appealed for sponsorship to enable the faculty to mass produce the machine, which he expressed belief would further simplify the process of monitoring prevention against COVID-19 pandemic.

