UNN VC: We’re committed to improve hostels, build new ones

Contrary to a video clip in the social media recorded by a lady on the poor condition of Nkurumah Hall, one of the oldest students’ hostels at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the management said the lady’s was wrong in the video.

 

The nocturnal video, according to the university, created the impression that students of the nation’s indigenous premier university live in a neglected squalid environment, saying findings suggested otherwise.

 

A statement by the Information Unit for the university, which a copy was made available to New Telegraph, said that investigation into hostels situation at Nsukka campus of the university revealed that there are 17 halls of residence with a total bed space of 7,129.

 

However, the current administration led by the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, has made concrete efforts to increase students’ accommodation, recalling that two years ago, the university management entered into an agreement with Viagem Property Ltd to construct hostel blocks with over 12,000 bed spaces under BOT arrangements.

 

The Vice-Chancellor said: “The project has greatly advanced. Three of the blocks are expected to be commissioned by first quarter of 2022. Arrangement has also been concluded to concession the reconstruction of Zik Hostel Flats.

 

The project is expected to provide additional 6,000 bed spaces for students’ accommodation. “We are addressing the challenge of students’ accommodation holistically.”

Igwe, who noted that his administration was committed to improving the condition of existing hostels and build new ones, further said that he was open to receiving interventions and support from alumni, organisations and individuals for the renovation of the hostels and other critical infrastructure in the university.

 

The Dean, Students’ Affairs, Prof. Edwin Omeje said: “One of the halls, Odili Hall with 511 bed spaces is dedicated to Postgraduate students, while the other 16 halls are for undergraduates.

 

Male students are occupying two halls, Alvan Ikoku and Eni-Njoku Hostels, while female students are quartered in the remaining 14 halls. “Allocation of the bed spaces  is on the basis of first-come-firstserve. Special consideration is given to first and final year students. “For a university that was founded in 1960, the hostels have seen age.

 

They, however, are not as bad as they were portrayed in the social media. Most of them have been renovated and are in good condition.

 

The renovated halls include Ajanwachukwu, Akintola, Awolowo, Balewa, Bello, E-block, Eyo Ita, Isa-Kaita, Mary Slessor and Presidential. Okeke Hall was rebuilt after a fire incident in 2016 while the toilets in Okpara Hostel were modernised during the COVID- 19 lockdown in 2020.”

 

Explaining further, the don added: “Mbanefo Hostel, the biggest of them all, is currently undergoing renovation, while the university administration is considering viable and fair model for quick renovation of Nkrumah, Alvan and Eni-Njoku hostels.

 

“Renovating the hostels is capital intensive; we are taking it one at a time. But, I can assure you that the current university management is doing its best to make them better.”

 

The Dean, who noted that both male and female undergraduates, who live in the hostels pay N12,000 and N15,000 as accommodation fees respectively, while Postgraduate students pay N30,000 per session.

 

But, Omeje said that the university spent more resources in running the hostels than what they generate, saying: “If 100 per cent of the rooms are paid for, the university generates about N98,240, but we spend about N457, 503 in running the hostels per session.”

 

According to him, the expenses include costs of providing electricity, water, internet services, security, sewage maintenance, repairs and cleanin

