News

Unongo defends choice of Saraki, Bala as northern consensus candidates

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

Ex-Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Chairman Paul Unongo, yesterday defended the choice of former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Bala as northern consensus candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Speaking with journalists in Jos, Unongo said their endorsement was meant to enhance the unity of the North. On controversy over the endorsement, the elder statesman said the decision was taken in the interest of the North, particularly North Central. He said: “Both Saraki and Bala stood out. We felt that a former Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara state and performing governor of Bauchi State would be better choice for the North. We felt we should present the two and let them choose among themselves. “With somebody from the Middle Belt that is Senator Bukola Saraki, we felt he was qualified for the interest and unity of the North. Northern Elders Forum has competent elders, I cannot speak for those that are not there when the decision was taken but by the people I saw there, I felt everyone was represented. “I was there. Professor Ango Abdullahi was there and many others and we gave our views. If our able and qualified elders like Yahaya Kwande felt we didn’t do well, they can go ahead and submit their own fresh names and we shall look into it but we felt we have represented all members. “We are looking at it  from the point of view of keeping the North united and making everybody have a sense of belonging. The decision was taken within the context of what is the best for the Middle Belt and the North at large and was correct in terms of practical applications and past experience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

I’ve not resigned, says EBSU VC

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Vice-Chancellor of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Professor Chigozie Ogbu, yesterday said he has not resigned his position contrary to speculation. There were speculations in the state especially on social media that Ogbu had resigned his position following an alleged disagreement between the university and its visitor, Governor Dave Umahi. But the Vice-Chancellor said he had […]
News Top Stories

NESG to FG: Roll out tough economic reforms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassanand Isa Abdulwahab

The2022macroeconomic outlook report from the stable of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate tough economic reforms that will propel sustainable economic growth and inclusive development this year.   In addition, the NESG stated that with over a year left in office, the current administration must also intensify thepaceof […]
News Top Stories

Anambra bows to IPOB, adopts Saturday school

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor,

…as residents observe stay-at-home on Mondays out of fear Following the distortion of learning activities every Monday, due to the sit-at-home order formerly declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a nonstate movement seeking for the creation of a new country out of Southeastern Nigeria, the Anambra State Government has now officially approved Saturday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica