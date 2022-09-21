Business

UNOWAS seeks solution to maritime threat in GoG

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The office of the United Nations of West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) has said that state judicial authorities in West Africa should be empowered to prosecute perpetrators and curb impunity in the Gulf of Guinea.

The organisation made the resolution at the just concluded workshop on Maritime Insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea with the theme: “Strengthening the Adjudicative and Enforcement Jurisdiction of states in the fight against maritime crimes through adherence to relevant International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and African Union (AU) instruments.”

 

The workshop was brought together by experts, academics and government representatives from various countries of the sub-region as well as from the United Nations.

The objective of the workshop was to raise awareness among ECOWAS members about the importance of ratifying the relevant maritime security instruments and their incorporation into the national legislation to empower judicial authorities in the fight against maritime insecurity and theft. They noted that addressing maritime insecurity calls for a holistic approach, blending kinetic and non-kinetic elements.

The Special Representatives of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh, emphasised the importance of information sharing among the relevant actors to ensure vigilance against incidents of piracy and armed robbery at sea.

He urged the countries to build the capacity of African states by domesticating relevant legal instruments such as the 2005 SUA Convention and the Lomé Charter.

Also, states were encouraged to address the discrepancies in the 2013 Yaoundé Code of Conduct as a matter of urgency, other types of maritime crimes, notably drug trafficking and Unreported and Unregulated fishing(IUU), which have continued to threaten peace, security, and development in the sub- region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Yuguda: SEC working to attract more investors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors.   Yuguda, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, said this would help attract more retail […]
Business

AfCFTA: FAO to support women in agric

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Regional Office for Africa has launched a new brief to seize the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement aimed at empowering women in agriculture. The publication was launched on the International Day for Rural Women, which is celebrated every year, to honour […]
Business News

N120bn pension fund: Group petitions minister

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has expressed concern over the inability of workers at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to access their over N120 billion pension funds as a result of poor documentation. The situation has been heightened by the devastating effects of COVID-19 that has wreaked havoc leading to dwindling […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica