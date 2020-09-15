News

Unpaid allowances: PASAN threatens to shut down rivers Assembly

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) yesterday threatened to shut down the Rivers State House of Assembly for not paying their allowances for the past four years.

 

The National President of the association, Comrade Mohammed Usman, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, decried the failure of the leadership of the Rivers State House Assembly to pay the workers despite their efforts and contributions to the Assembly.

 

Usman, who warned that failure of the state House Assembly to pay the workers within the next 14 days, would force them to shut down the Assembly complex and paralyse activities.

 

He noted that the union was well-prepared to fight for the payment of the workers to a “logical conclusion,” explaining that it would first write to the House of Assembly leadership and wait to see if the payment will be made before taking the next action.

 

Usman said: “It is so unfortunate that an office of such magnitude that staff are being denied their right, the national body would not take it, we will fight this thing to see that they are addressed.

 

“The national body of PASAN will write the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly and if nothing is done after the ultimatum, believe me that the national would move to Rivers State just like the whole labour moved here and we will shut down the house.”

