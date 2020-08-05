Metro & Crime

Unpaid arrears: Protesting College staff, pensioners clash with Edo Govt. House security operatives

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Staff and pensioners of the College of Education, otherwise known as Tayo Akpata University of Education, Ekiadolor, Wednesday clashed with security officers attached to the Government House in Benin, the Edo State capital, following  a peaceful protest.
The aggrieved workers, dressed in black attires, had protested over the state government’s failure to pay them the 11 months arrears of unpaid salaries and pensions when security officers from the state’s Public Safety and Works Volunteers (PUWOV and State Traffic Management Agency (ESTMA) swooped on then pretenting them from further gathering at the Government House.
The workers, under the umbrella of  College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), led by its Chairman, Comrade Fred Omonuwa, have vowed not to leave the seat of power until Governor Godwin Obaseki meets their demands.
It was, however, learnt that the clash occured when security operatives at the gates to Government House, joined by PUWOV and ESTMA workers, tried to prevent the protesters from getting close to the gate.
The protesters, however, vowed not be deterred by the plot by the state government to force them to stop the protest which has been on since July 20.
Chairman of COASU, Comrade Fred Omonuwa, said: “We are law abiding people and will never take laws into our hands.”
Omonuwa also expressed disappointment with the state government for linking their protest to politics.

