Unpaid Benue LG casual ‘worker’ commits suicide

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Staff of Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State were on Tuesday thrown into mourning as their colleague, Aondona Yaga, committed suicide by setting himself ablaze at Aliade, headquarters of the local government. Yaga, New Telegraph learnt, was a casual worker at the local government until his death. His grandmother, who was seen around Yaga’s body, said life became very miserable for the deceased because he had not been paid the backlog of his allowances as a casual worker for about three years. She said: “He took ill and kept looking for money to treat himself until he decided there was no need to be alive anymore.

He, therefore, entered his room and set himself on fire.” A source at the local government secretariat confirmed the incident. “The deceased was a ‘staff’ of the local government,” the source said. The charred remains of the deceased were abandoned in front of his burnt thatched house. The Deputy Chairman of the local government, Mr. Austine Nemba, confirmed the incident. He said Yaga was one of the casual staff of the local government.

According to him, the deceased was hard working. Nemba regretted that the young man committed suicide. According to him, because of Yaga’s good attitude to work, he sometimes gives him stipend. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, also confirmed the incident. She said investigations had commenced into the matter to unravel the circumstances behind Yaga’s death.

