Sunday Magazine

Unpaid Loans: UBA Takes Over Godwin Ogiemwonyi’s Properties

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading food manufacturing company, BUA Foods, has declared an impressive performance in its 2023 first-quarter (Q1) earnings showing profit before tax (PBT) rose a whopping 85 per cent to N49.5 billion. Similarly, BUA Foods also announced that earnings per share rose from N1.27 to N2.25 in the period under review.

However, the impressive growth in profit follows a string of stellar performances spanning the last two years since it became a publicly listed company on the Exchange (NCX). In addition, BUA Foods’ first quarter result is the best since the company was listed in 2021, helping it retain its title as the most profitable food manufacturing company on the Exchange.

BUA Foods ended 2022 with a 31 per cent rise in profit after tax as Nairametrics opined the performance was likely to provide a positive outlook for its shareholders’ medium to long-term view of their investments. The group has invested massively in the sugar industry, rice milling facility, and edible oil plants, providing it a platform to keep generating revenues. During the quarter, its topline revenue rose 60.3 per cent to close at N144.3 billion providing enough buffer to absorb rising operating costs.

The group’s revenue came from all its seven major business segments, with every single one of them posting revenue growth quarter on quarter. For example, its Sugar businesses which include fortified, non-fortified, and molasses contributed N93 billion to revenues compared to N54.1 billion in the same period in 2022. Sales from its fortified segment alone doubled to about N61 billion.

The non-fortified Sugar business relates to a brand of sugar that is not fortified with Vitamin A and is used typically for industrial consumption. The fortified sugar is fortified with vitamin A and is for domestic consumption. Also contributing significantly to topline revenues is its Bakery Flour business which grew from N18.3 billion to N29.6 billion in the period under review.

The company owns an energy-saving and waste-reduction type flour mill in Port Harcourt built for efficiency. It commenced production in 2019 with a capacity of 500,000 MT per annum and plans to increase the capacity to 1.3 MT per annum this year. BUA Pasta business, which involves the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of pasta such as its IRS premium and slim products, also delivered impressive revenue growth.

Revenues for the division also rose from N15.9 billion to N19.4 billion. Despite the rise in revenues, the company also faced significant cost pressures as its cost of sales rose by 42 per cent to N87.6 billion, albeit lower than the pace of revenue growth. In its 2022 audited accounts, it reported that it experienced a rise in raw materials and energy costs pushing.

Another major margin pressure was in its operating expenses, which rose three folds to N9.2 billion. It was driven by a spike in its selling and distribution costs. The company spent N6.2 billion on selling and distribution, compared to just N708 million in the prior year, as it focused on an aggressive sales strategy.

Despite the rising input and operating costs, BUA Foods still earned a profit margin equivalent to N27.9 for every N100 of sales, compared to N25.3 reported in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

Bukola

Related Articles
Sunday Magazine

APC/PDP living in denial, says Abure, LP National Chair

Posted on Author In this interview with ONYEKACHI EZE

Before May this year, the National Secretariat of the Labour Party on 29, Oke Agbe Street, Abuja remained largely unknown. Before then it used to be at Dabo Plaza which is now occupied by Zenith Labour Party from where Dr. Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, then only Governor on its platform defected to the People […]
Sunday Magazine

Ortom: Buhari’s presidency, not beneficial to North

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN captures the excerpts

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in this interview, indicted the presidency of promoting agitations in the country to encourage national disintegration. He also bares his mind on why he is backing southern governors to produce the next president come 2023 general elections. CEPHAS IORHEMEN captures the excerpts   What is your reaction to some attacks […]
Sunday Magazine

Rev Para-Mallam: There’ll be war if anything happens to Ortom

Posted on Author interview with TAI ANYANWU

In view of the various controversial issues in the polity, Global Mission Leader, Peace and Social Justice Advocate, Revd Gideon Para-Mallam, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU takes a look at the security situation and its impact on food production, social and economic lives       What is your position on the hijab crisis […]

Leave a Comment