Unpaid pension: Ex-military personnel in Ekiti seek Buhari’s intervention

Some military officers in Ekiti State, who retired voluntarily after the civil war of between 1967 and 1970, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a process that would clear years of unpaid pension to them with a view to rescuing them from poverty and untimely death. They, however, expressed regret that over 60 of their colleagues of 240 at the initial stage had died due to poor medical conditions with over 70 suffering severe ailments without financial help to address their predicaments.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday under the aegis of Voluntarily Retired Military Officers 1978-1979, Ekiti chapter, its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Bello Oseni, urged President Buhari to honour his 2015 pledge to extend payment of pension to all retired officers that partook in the civil war. Oseni appreciated the President for remembering them in 2015 shortly after he was sworn in after 36 years of neglect by successive military and democratic governments.

He said: “But since then, we have not heard anything again. We commend President Muhammadu Buhari for remembering us after four decades of neglect but we appeal that this pledge should be implemented in due course. “We started this struggle with 240 members, today we are 180 with about 70 of nursing severe ailments and only praying to get over.

“We were at the battlefield for over three years. We fought for the unity of this nation. We kept Nigeria one and we deserved to be taken care of. “We have no regret serving our fatherland, but we are surprised that those who fought a nation one and rescue it from disintegration could be treated this way. Helping us at this stage will send a signal of patriotism to Nigerians, because all we did was out of patriotic spirit.”

