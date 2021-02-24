Metro & Crime

Unpaid salaries: Ayade’s aide threatens to commit suicide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

One of the Special Assistants to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Freeman Godwin, has threatened to commit suicide over unpaid salaries. Godwin claimed he had not been paid a dime since his appointment last year.

 

The aide alleged that he got a loan to process documentation of his appointment but lamented he had been unable to service it because of non-payment of his salaries.

 

“I am ready to die in this office. I have chosen by myself to take my life. I lost everything. I was there living my life and they called me to take appointment. They asked me to borrow money to do clearance.

 

“At the end of the day they selected some people and pay N100,000.

 

Telling me Ben Ayade said, Ben Ayade said. So  I should go and get a letter from Ben Ayade. “Please don’t touch me. I will die for them. I sold everything to pay that young man.

 

I borrowed money, came here and did documentation hoping that when I am paid, I will pay back the loan. “See, my wife gave birth through CS. A baby girl, I just said let me see what I can do but nothing,” Godwin said in a video.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ikpeazu receives 30-year development plan for Abia

Posted on Author Reporter

*Vows to aid implementation   Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba   Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has received the draft plan for the state’s long-term development plan. This is even as he pledges his commitment to the implementation of parts of the draft plan during his tenure. Receiving the draft plan from a delegation of the […]
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes claim five lives in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

No fewer than five people were killed over the weekend by gunmen suspected to be cultists and militants in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River State. The initial clashes were said to have happened between Skylo and Scorpion cult groups, but an eye witness said militants on Sunday night were drafted in to “clear” […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Gunmen rob bullion van, kill motorcyclist

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Heavy gunshots rocked the Ado Road area of Ajah in Lagos yesterday, as armed robbers opened fire on a black bullion van, plunging members of the community into panic. A motorcyclist was believed to have been killed in the operation, which left residents cowering in their homes. The robbery happened in broad daylight. It was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica