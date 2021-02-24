Unpaid salaries: Ayade’s aide threatens to commit suicide

One of the Special Assistants to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Freeman Godwin, has threatened to commit suicide over unpaid salaries. Godwin claimed he had not been paid a dime since his appointment last year.

The aide alleged that he got a loan to process documentation of his appointment but lamented he had been unable to service it because of non-payment of his salaries.

“I am ready to die in this office. I have chosen by myself to take my life. I lost everything. I was there living my life and they called me to take appointment. They asked me to borrow money to do clearance.

“At the end of the day they selected some people and pay N100,000.

Telling me Ben Ayade said, Ben Ayade said. So I should go and get a letter from Ben Ayade. “Please don’t touch me. I will die for them. I sold everything to pay that young man.

I borrowed money, came here and did documentation hoping that when I am paid, I will pay back the loan. “See, my wife gave birth through CS. A baby girl, I just said let me see what I can do but nothing,” Godwin said in a video.

