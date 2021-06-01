Sports

Unpaid salaries: Nwosu charges NFF to pay Rohr, others

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Nigeria midfielder, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to motivate the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, before the qualifying series for the 2022 FIFA World Cup start in September.
Rohr, who qualified Nigeria for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, is currently being owed six months’ pay by NFF, while goalkeeper coach, Alloy Agu, is awaiting 22-months of unpaid wages.
Although the NFF has blamed the COVID-19 Pandemic for their inability to meet up with the salaries of the Super Eagles technical crew, they have assured to settle every outstanding debt once things fall in place financially.
Nwosu advised the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF to ensure that they motivate Rohr by clearing some of his salaries before the commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
He noted that the inability of the NFF to pay Rohr’s salaries might serve as a distraction to the team.
“The Nigeria Football Federation must take a very bold step to address the issue of Rohr’s salaries to avoid any form of distraction ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September,” Nwosu said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Prince Tunde Omisore renovates Osogbo volleyball court

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chairman Osun Volleyball Association, Prince Tunde Omisore, has renovated the Osogbo volleyball court at the township stadium.   According to Lekan Adediran the coach of Osun State, the state’s Volleyball chairman mobilized funds for the facelift of the dilapidated structure in the state. Adediran commended Prince Omisore for delivering one of his promises stated in […]
Sports

Nwosu salutes Ndidi, Iheanacho, Aribo, others

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says Eagles should be stronger now Charges players without clubs to emulate Musa   Ex-international, Henry Nwosu, has reacted to the recent success of some of the Super Eagles players across Europe as he said their performance should give a hope to the country.   Speaking with our correspondent, Nwosu expressed his happiness that Nigerian […]
Sports

FAs ‘ll determine representatives in Inter-club competitions – CAF

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

With the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) league yet to resume after the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and some major Africa countries, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it is the local football administrators that will determine its representatives in the next season Inter-club Competitions. Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers represented Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica