Unpaid salaries: Nwosu charges NFF to pay Rohr, others

Former Nigeria midfielder, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to motivate the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, before the qualifying series for the 2022 FIFA World Cup start in September.

Rohr, who qualified Nigeria for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, is currently being owed six months’ pay by NFF, while goalkeeper coach, Alloy Agu, is awaiting 22-months of unpaid wages.

Although the NFF has blamed the COVID-19 Pandemic for their inability to meet up with the salaries of the Super Eagles technical crew, they have assured to settle every outstanding debt once things fall in place financially.

Nwosu advised the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF to ensure that they motivate Rohr by clearing some of his salaries before the commencement of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He noted that the inability of the NFF to pay Rohr’s salaries might serve as a distraction to the team.

“The Nigeria Football Federation must take a very bold step to address the issue of Rohr’s salaries to avoid any form of distraction ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September,” Nwosu said.

Like this: Like Loading...