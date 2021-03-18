Unpaid salaries: Teachers’ protest mars Uzodinma’s one-year anniversary

Less than a week after Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State declared that he owed no worker in the state, teachers of Primary and Secondary Schools in the state yesterday marched to the Government House, Owerri to protest against non-payment of their salaries for upwards of 12 months.

The governor had at the same forum, averred also that any worker who was still being owed was either a ghost worker or a fraudster, but the teachers in their solidarity songs and placards declared, “Gov. Uzodinma, we’re not ghosts, we’re not fraudsters.” The visibly angry teachers alleged that their salaries were last paid in February 2020; one month after Senator Hope Uzodinma became the governor of the state. Mrs. Grace Ajaegbu is a teacher at Community School, Udo in Ezinihitte Mbaise council area. After 29 years in the teaching service, she had this to say: “I started teaching in 1992.

Since the tenure of Governor Uzodinma, I have not received a dime. The last salary I got was in February, 2020. This is complete 12 months now; I have not received a kobo. And I must add, I’m neither a fraudster as the governor claimed, nor a ghost worker. “I’m old enough in the field and I have come a long way in this job. It has always been my desire to retire in peace after I would have completed 30 years in the service. But, see where they left me. I am a widow and battling with my blood pressure every day.

As I’m standing now, I’m feeling as if I’m going to fall. My children in the school are suffering because I’m the only one taking care of their wellbeing and education. As I’m talking to you now, I have not eaten anything since yesterday. So, what did I do to deserve this? Why should I be treated this way? “Take a look at all of us and it will be obvious to you we are suffering.

We are living from hand to mouth, walking daily in the shadows of death. Many of my colleagues are struggling to survive one ailment or the other. We are therefore pleading with the governor to reconsider and pay us.” Corroborating the story of her colleague, Mrs. Juliet Akalazu, who said she had spent eight years in the teaching service, said “since March last year, I have not received a kobo as salary. “The governor said we are fraudsters and ghost workers and that prompted us to come with every document with which we were employed. We want the governor himself to verify our claims.”

