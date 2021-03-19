News

Unpaid salaries: Teachers, workers block Imo Government House, say gov lied

For the second day running, another round of protest yesterday rocked the Imo State capital, Owerri, putting a dent on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s one-year anniversary celebration as civil servants, most of who had not been paid their salaries since March 2020, joined teachers in protest to press home their grievances against backlogs of unpaid salaries.

The protest was triggered by Uzodinma’s claim that he had paid genuine workers in Imo as others not yet paid were ‘ghost workers and fraudsters.’ The protesting teachers and the civil servants numbering over 1, 200 blocked the entrance gate to the Imo State Government House, Owerri.

The protesters were clutching their letters of employment and letters of posting to prove to the governor that he lied when he called them ghost workers. The civil servants, who arrived at the Government House as early as 7:30a.m., preventing movement to and fro the Government House said they were at the Government House to prove to Uzodinma that they were not ghost workers. One of the protesting workers who was simply identified as Ebenezer, told journalists that they had been managing their plight quietly after government had thwarted all their efforts to get paid with bureaucratic inconsistencies and policy manipulations. He said: “If we stay at home, many people including the governor himself may begin to believe the lie that we are all ghost workers and fraudsters.

“So, we needed to come out and deflate these lies contained in the recent statements of the governor and at the same time renew our demand for our payments. And that is why we have all come out with our letters of appointments and postings. “If you look, you will see we are more than 1, 000, but protest was not planned, it is spontaneous. Yesterday, it was only teachers but today we all decided to join, I do not know the group that will join the protest tomorrow.”

