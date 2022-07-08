Unpaid Salaries: We’re dying, ABSU lecturers tell Ikpeazu

Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, academic staff have cried out to the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu to intervene and pay the 10 months’ salary arrears owed them that has made life miserable to them. This is as the lecturers said it was no longer tenable for the university to pay the workers’ salaries from the internally generated revenue from students’ school fees. The lecturers, who spoke through their chairman, Victor Nkemdirim, explained that “the peculiar situation where Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from student’s school fees would be used to pay staff salary is not sustainable.” The lecturers lamented that the university management rather than forcing it on the state government to release subvention to the university, however, pretended that institution’s IGR could solve the litany of problems in the university, and described the situation as deceit.” In a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, the lecturers expressed regrets over their present condition, which according to them had become pathetic with no option than to appeal to the governor and the public.
