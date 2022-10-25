Unprecedented Flooding: NiMet blames states for calamity

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday said, perhaps, the high level of floods currently experienced in many parts of the country would have been minimized if state governments had taken the weather forecasts of the agency more seriously.

The Director-General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, who was represented by the Director, Weather Forecasting Services of NiMet, Mailadi Yusuf, an engineer, at a 2-Day NEEDS Assessment Workshop for Stakeholders in the Marine and Oil and Gas Sector regretted that unfortunately, it was only when the floods came that many states started panicking because they didn’t know what to do with the forecast given to them concerning the disaster.

He noted that the workshop was very important and strategic, especially in a period when climate and economic uncertainties are on the increase with attendant threats to lives, property, and socioeconomic prosperity.

His words: “We are saying that if they had listened to us! We offered to help. We asked them to invite us and put their stakeholders together so that we can train them on the use of the information, so that we can come and engage with them.

We could have had a window by giving them an update, reminding them that the forecast said this and by so time, expect this. “Unfortunately, they did not come forth to take the information to the grassroots. Look at what is happening today. After the floods came, everybody was shouting for relief funds.”

The current floods across many states have been attributed to the opening of some dams in Cameroon and Nigeria, coupled with late rainfalls that have wreaked havoc in some states. Speaking on the accuracy of its forecasts, the NiMet boss said: “In February, we said we were going to witness more than normal rainfall. Abovenormal rainfall means that there will be more rainfall compared to the 30-year average that we compute.

It is coming to pass. You have a lot of rainfall in the country with flooding taking place.

We said rainfall is going to be too long and it has to pass. “We are saying that the cessation date for most of the rain in most parts of the country may be over early. The rains have stopped. We said that there are going to be dry spells in the South West and South-South in late October. The rains have stopped. I don’t like quoting figures. If I say 90 per cent of our predictions have come to pass, that is an A”.

He reiterated that before now, in the meteorological community, weather and climate are two thematic areas that are constantly being referenced, stressing that as they improve in their understanding of the changing climate and the genesis of extreme weather phenomena, which he said had become necessary to devote more attention to the issue of water and water-related activities.

Matazu stated that NiMet’s desire was to increase the uptake of its products and services within its domain and indeed by all Nigerians and reduce drastically the acquisition of such services from foreign providers, which he noted is the prevailing practice.

All these, he said, would impact positively on the country’s security and economy, and strengthen the capacity of the agency to deliver in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Local Content Development and Enforcement Act

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...