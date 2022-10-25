News Top Stories

Unprecedented Flooding: NiMet blames states for calamity

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday said, perhaps, the high level of floods currently experienced in many parts of the country would have been minimized if state governments had taken the weather forecasts of the agency more seriously.

 

The Director-General of NiMet, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, who was represented by the Director, Weather Forecasting Services of NiMet, Mailadi Yusuf, an engineer, at a 2-Day NEEDS Assessment Workshop for Stakeholders in the Marine and Oil and Gas Sector regretted that unfortunately, it was only when the floods came that many states started panicking because they didn’t know what to do with the forecast given to them concerning the disaster.

 

He noted that the workshop was very important and strategic, especially in a period when climate and economic uncertainties are on the increase with attendant threats to lives, property, and socioeconomic prosperity.

 

His words: “We are  saying that if they had listened to us! We offered to help. We asked them to invite us and put their stakeholders together so that we can train them on the use of the information, so that we can come and engage with them.

 

We could have had a window by giving them an update, reminding them that the forecast said this and by so time, expect this. “Unfortunately, they did not come forth to take the information to the grassroots. Look at what is happening today. After the floods came, everybody was shouting for relief funds.”

 

The current floods across many states have been attributed to the opening of some dams in Cameroon and Nigeria, coupled with late rainfalls that have wreaked havoc in some states. Speaking on the accuracy of its forecasts, the NiMet boss said: “In February, we said we were going to witness more than normal rainfall. Abovenormal rainfall means that there will be more rainfall compared to the 30-year average that we compute.

 

It is coming to pass. You have a lot of rainfall in the country with flooding taking    place.

We said rainfall is going to be too long and it has to pass. “We are saying that the cessation date for most of the rain in most parts of the country may be over early. The rains have stopped. We said that there are going to be dry spells in the South West and South-South in late October. The rains have stopped. I don’t like quoting figures. If I say 90 per cent of our predictions have come to pass, that is an A”.

 

He reiterated that before now, in the meteorological community, weather and climate are two thematic areas that are constantly being referenced, stressing that as they improve in their understanding of the changing climate and the genesis of extreme weather phenomena, which he said had become necessary to devote more attention to the issue of water and water-related activities.

 

Matazu stated that NiMet’s desire was to increase the uptake of its products and services within its domain and indeed by all Nigerians and reduce drastically the acquisition of such services from foreign providers, which he noted is the prevailing practice.

 

All these, he said, would impact positively on the country’s security and economy, and strengthen the capacity of the agency to deliver in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Local Content Development and Enforcement Act

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FIRS goes after states, councils over unremitted tax deductions

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has set machinery inmotion for the recovery of unremitted tax deductions by states and local government councils. It listed measures to ensure compliance by states and local governments that are holding back FIRS’ tax collections. To this end, FIRS stated thatitwouldadvisetheFederal Government and Minister of Financeto, henceforth, decline approval […]
News

Buhari Approves Review Of 368 Grazing Sites In 25 States

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the recommendation of the Committee set up by government to look into the issue of grazing in the country. The committee had examined 368 grazing sites in Nigeria. The reserves include 25 states, and the evaluation will establish the extent to which they have been encroached upon. Following his approval […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives 4m doses of Moderna vaccines from US

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Government has received 4.08m doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States. The vaccine had been approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for emergency use in Nigeria after examination. The vaccine doses were delivered through the COVAX facility and arrived in Abuja, the federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica