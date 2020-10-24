Unprecedented looting: Kwara declares 24-hour curfew in Ilorin

*Exempts essential workers

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Following unprecedented acts of brigandage, arson and looting of public and private properties by hoodlums on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has declared a 24-hour curfew in the capital city with effect from midnight Friday, October 23.

Addressing journalists at the Government House, Ilorin, Governor AbdulRazaq, who had just risen from an emergency security meeting with commanders of various security agencies in the state, said the decision was in line with Sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Having assessed the situation in the state, he said: “Our observation is that what has happened so far today was not a protest. It cannot be defended under any guise.

“It was a pure act of criminality. Some persons are hiding under the nationwide tension to commit crimes.

“The government has a duty to protect law abiding citizens and their properties.

“Lives are being threatened. Businesses are being looted. Public properties have been targeted. This is unacceptable. It is not who we are.

“To curb these acts of criminality, I hereby declare a 24-hour curfew in Ilorin metropolis from midnight today October 23rd, 2020. This is in line with Sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act Chapter 382 Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“People are urged to stay indoors in compliance with this curfew. This will be reviewed as we watch developments.

“While the curfew is on, security forces have been placed on the alert to maintain strict compliance. I urge citizens to comply by this declaration which is meant to protect lives and properties.

“Finally, we apologise to our people and businesses that have been badly hurt. I urge them to be calm while we stop the criminality now.”

However, persons who qualify as essential workers have been exempted from the 24-hour curfew declared by the governor.

Those covered in the exemption are health workers; media workers (journalists); petrol station workers; bankers. Such persons would only be accorded such privilege if they present their valid (work place) identity cards identifying them as such.

Like this: Like Loading...