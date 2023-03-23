Unprecedented Migration: Shame of a nation

I n recent times, there has been a rising number of Nigerians relocating to the different parts of the Diaspora. Many of the immigrants are young and middle-aged professionals in diverse fields. Although migration is part of human evolution, when it becomes unprecedented, as is the case with Nigeria, in recent times, it comes with far-reaching negative consequences. One of the referred consequences is the continued depletion of the requisite human capital for the development of the different sectors of the economy. Another is the fact that unprecedented migration earns Africa’s most populous country a poor image and dwindling respect in the comity of nations.

This is evidenced by the fact that some Nigerians are treated with ignominy as economic refugees, who have been frustrated out of their fatherland, by a political class that has performed abysmally low. Yet another factor is the likelihood of making their stay in Diaspora hellish, as was the case with the people of Israel while residing in Egypt for about 400 years. This may result in all unimaginable forms and levels of marginalisation and dehumanisation. Given such a situation, some of the affected Nigerians may be prompted to circumvent the laws of their host nations by trying to cut corners. No doubt, such a survivalist approach is likely to result in the further tightening of the noose around the necks of the Nigerian immigrants, whether culpable or not.

Some foreign investments may elude Africa’s most populous country, based on her perception by the international community, as a nation incapable of effectively and efficiently managing her large population, considered a major trigger for heightened migration. We note with dismay that some of the strategic sectors of the economy have been run aground.

The sectors include education, health, oil and gas, mining, rail, marine, manufacturing, power generation, agriculture, science, technology and tourism. The referred sectors are either victims of policy somersaults, under-funding, outright wrong policy formulation, misappropriation and embezzlement of funds or nepotically- conducted recruitment of personnel. Even with the relevant security agencies receiving the highest annual budgetary allocation, Nigeria has remained gripped by insecurity with different parts of the country not only recording human and property losses of bewildering proportions, but also virtually at the mercy of non-state actors who have replaced government authority. Such contradictions, which remain indefensible, would continue to prompt Nigeri- ans, especially those with measurable skill sets to relocate overseas. New Telegraph states unequivocally that the on-going heightened migration by millions of Nigerians outside the country constitutes a profound shame to the Federal Government (FG).

It is an indication that the Executive Branch of Government is on sabbatical, to say the least. Acknowledged, the cumulative remittances of Nigerians living in Diaspora have turned out to become a significant contribution to the nation’s economy. The aggregate yearly revenue- inflow from the Nigerians in the Diaspora in hard currency is said to be more than the nation’s annual budget. However, the same amount of money or even more would have been made by the same Nigerians, had the FG provided the enabling environment for them to have flourished in their land of birth. Such a situation would have made it possible for the FG to have earned enhanced internally generated revenue. New Telegraph recommends that President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration is now in its twilight, should respond speedily to the unprecedented migration of Nigerians overseas, with result-producing governance.

There should be a visible display of quality governance in all the strategic sectors of the economy. While sectors like education and health should continue to be on the Concurrent Legislative List, the age-long dominance of many strategic sectors by the FG should be reviewed. Sectors such as railways, mining, solid minerals, marine, oil and gas, electricity and security should be yanked off the Exclusive Legislative List and placed on the Concurrent Legislative List. This turnaround would help put an end to the trend whereby only the central government implements policies and programmes with regard to some sectors crucial to the survival of the country.

Nepotism, double standards, injustice, inequity, corruption, misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds as well as insecurity that have been elevated to conventions in Nigeria may begin to pale into insignificance. Such will no doubt, help excite some Diasporabound Nigerians and make them stay back in their fatherland, for its transformation from a pitiably dependent and developing status to a developed and independent one. We have no doubt that with President Buhari’s diligence in ensuring quality of governance and lending his weight to the devolution of powers, the on-going shame of the nation, as illustrated by the unprecedented migration of Nigerians overseas, as economic refugees, would drastically reduce.

