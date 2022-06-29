Education

Unqualified teachers have no place in our schools – KDSG

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Government has said the quality of instructions that pupils and students get is very important in determining the educational outcomes of the children, vowing to “continue to weed out unqualified teachers in public schools in the state.

Speaking during the flag off of the distribution of free learning materials to Basic Education Schools in Kaduna on Wednesday. The Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the Nasir El Rufai administration invests in education as a major pillar of human capital development.

Dr Balarabe further said that it is the present administration’s desire: “That no child of school-age should be left behind on account of lack of access or money.”

According to Dr Balarabe: “Studies have shown that when poor children are exposed to books early they learn to read better, and therefore the more children have access to books the more likely they would do better in learning and education.”

She noted that the government will continue to weed out unqualified teachers in public schools, saying: “Children of the poor also deserve competent teachers and it is our sworn responsibility to ensure that they get it. No amount of distraction shall stop us.”

She pointed out that the distribution of free learning materials will strengthen the educational base of children who attend public schools in Kaduna State.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Human Capital, Malam Sagir Balarabe, she further said: “Before today’s flag-off, we have been providing uniforms and books to our students.

‘’For instance, in 2019 the government purchased books worth N302 million for our public schools as part of the free education policy of the state. It is hoped that with this flag-off this program will be more structured with defined roles for all stakeholders in our education sector,” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

USAID launches ‘learning book’ in local languages

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) have launched the new Igbo and Yoruba early grade reading materials, entitled “Ka anyi guo” and “Je ká kawe” respectively.   With the launch of the learning book, the Igbo and Yoruba curricula have joined successful Hausa programme […]
Education

ASUU lambasts NITDA, says UTAS scored 99.3%, best for varsity system

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) has characterised the National Information and Technology Agency (NITDA) as another misinformation and deceptive organ of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, noting that the agency has declared war on ASUU and Nigerians by misinforming the public on the true result of UTAS. The Ibadan […]
Education

Mass Com students tasked on interest, passion for journalism

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Students of Mass Communication Department of ESGT-Benin University (Ecole Superieure De Gestion Et De Technologie), Republic of Benin, have been counselled to have passion for writing and to be ready to read wide, as well as develop the right communication skills to practice and function well as journalists, as journalism profession is not for all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica