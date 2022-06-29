Unqualified teachers have no place in our schools – KDSG

The Kaduna State Government has said the quality of instructions that pupils and students get is very important in determining the educational outcomes of the children, vowing to “continue to weed out unqualified teachers in public schools in the state.

Speaking during the flag off of the distribution of free learning materials to Basic Education Schools in Kaduna on Wednesday. The Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said the Nasir El Rufai administration invests in education as a major pillar of human capital development.

Dr Balarabe further said that it is the present administration’s desire: “That no child of school-age should be left behind on account of lack of access or money.”

According to Dr Balarabe: “Studies have shown that when poor children are exposed to books early they learn to read better, and therefore the more children have access to books the more likely they would do better in learning and education.”

She noted that the government will continue to weed out unqualified teachers in public schools, saying: “Children of the poor also deserve competent teachers and it is our sworn responsibility to ensure that they get it. No amount of distraction shall stop us.”

She pointed out that the distribution of free learning materials will strengthen the educational base of children who attend public schools in Kaduna State.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Human Capital, Malam Sagir Balarabe, she further said: “Before today’s flag-off, we have been providing uniforms and books to our students.

‘’For instance, in 2019 the government purchased books worth N302 million for our public schools as part of the free education policy of the state. It is hoped that with this flag-off this program will be more structured with defined roles for all stakeholders in our education sector,” she added.

