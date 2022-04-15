News

Unqualified teachers, others responsible for poor learning outcomes – UBEC

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said that poor learning outcomes in Nigeria’s basic education were due to recruitment of unqualified teachers by some state governors. Reacting to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report that 70 per cent of children in basic schools in Nigeria cannot read or perform basic numeracy tasks at age 10, he said other factors include lack of regular professional training programmes for teachers and low remuneration, among others.

Bobboyi spoke in Abuja while declaring open a one-day workshop for Council for Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN) inspectors for monitoring of UBEC/ SUBEBS Matching Grant intervention projects in 36 states and FCT. While expressing worry over poor learning outcomes despite huge intervention by the Federal Government, he said even though the figures being bandied were not scientific, the commission was working with UNICEF to have a large-scale assessment of learning achievements in the country, ascertaining the problems to improve on the learning outcomes.

He said: “There is a need to invest more on teachers that will teach children at the basic level of education, especially public schools across the country. There is no justification for all the investment, if the child in the classroom is not learning.”

 

