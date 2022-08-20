News Top Stories

Unregistered alcoholic bitters, herbal aphrodisiacs killing Nigerians –NAFDAC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has advised Nigerians to stop taking unregistered alcoholic bitters, herbal aphrodisiac and other relevant products as they have led to the death of many Nigerians. NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who was worried at the rising intake of the substances most often taken to drive sexual satisfaction, warned that most of the unregistered herbal aphrodisiac, as proven by careful examination, were either misused by the manufacturers in terms of quantity and dosage, or contain ingredients/ substances that were harmful to the body.

Displaying samples of some of the unregistered products recently confiscated in different parts of the country to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, she raised the alarm that some of the products could lead to death within five minutes after use, cause irrational thinking, alter state of some users’ minds, which could lead to road crashes or criminal behaviours such as rape, kidnapping and murder.

According to her, the Agency has cracked down on illegal manufacturers and distributors of at least 15 herbal preparations including “Kurkura” if when abused can be harmful to the brain, kidney and liver; and Japata Alcoholic bitters, which was duly registered by NAFDAC, but found to be laced with high concentration of dangerous tobacco, marijuana and cannabis which led to the death of mice in five minutes.

She said: “Recently the agency received series of reports on the use of herbal preparation, popularly known as ‘Kurkura’ particularly in the South West and Northern axis of the country, and thereafter swung into action, carried out intelligence and enforcement action. “Findings from various operations carried out revealed a dangerous trend in the use of such substances laced with high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis by our populace, cutting across all genders and age groups, particularly artisans, drivers, okada riders etc.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Mohammed: Explain how you funded Kwara elections

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Mohammed, to tell Nigerians how he ‘singlehandedly’ funded the 2019 All Progressives Congress (APC) elections in Kwara State. The party also said the minister’s description of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led APC government of Kwara State as treacherous and false-hearted, was an apt […]
News Top Stories

We’re resolute about elevating Nigerians’ standard of living, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his government was resolute in ensuring that their standard of living was elevated. The President gave this assurance in a Christmas message he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Friday. The President regretted that the world would not be celebrating Christmas for the second time running […]
News Top Stories

Study links opioid use to pancreatic cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago, the United States (U.S.), have found that opioid use might increase a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer. This was part of the results of a new study titled; “Opioid Use as a Potential Risk Factor for Pancreatic Cancer in the United States (U.S.). Opioids are a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica