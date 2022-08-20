Unregistered alcoholic bitters, herbal aphrodisiacs killing Nigerians –NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has advised Nigerians to stop taking unregistered alcoholic bitters, herbal aphrodisiac and other relevant products as they have led to the death of many Nigerians. NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who was worried at the rising intake of the substances most often taken to drive sexual satisfaction, warned that most of the unregistered herbal aphrodisiac, as proven by careful examination, were either misused by the manufacturers in terms of quantity and dosage, or contain ingredients/ substances that were harmful to the body.

Displaying samples of some of the unregistered products recently confiscated in different parts of the country to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, she raised the alarm that some of the products could lead to death within five minutes after use, cause irrational thinking, alter state of some users’ minds, which could lead to road crashes or criminal behaviours such as rape, kidnapping and murder.

According to her, the Agency has cracked down on illegal manufacturers and distributors of at least 15 herbal preparations including “Kurkura” if when abused can be harmful to the brain, kidney and liver; and Japata Alcoholic bitters, which was duly registered by NAFDAC, but found to be laced with high concentration of dangerous tobacco, marijuana and cannabis which led to the death of mice in five minutes.

She said: “Recently the agency received series of reports on the use of herbal preparation, popularly known as ‘Kurkura’ particularly in the South West and Northern axis of the country, and thereafter swung into action, carried out intelligence and enforcement action. “Findings from various operations carried out revealed a dangerous trend in the use of such substances laced with high concentration of tobacco and sometimes cannabis by our populace, cutting across all genders and age groups, particularly artisans, drivers, okada riders etc.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...