Unremitted Deductions: Ogun pensioners threaten showdown with Abiodun

Pensioners in Ogun State yesterday threatened a showdown with Governor Dapo Abiodun over the alleged unremitted 150 months of contributory pensions, non-implementation of the 33.4 per cent increase in pension and other unpaid entitlements. The pensioners, under the auspices of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), in a letter addressed to the governor issued a 21-day ultimatum to the government to address their demands or face industrial action. The letter was jointly signed by the Chairman, Waheed Oloyede and Secretary, Bola Lawal.

The union lamented the “avoidable deaths” among its members over their inability to cater for themselves. The pensioners also expressed concern that the N500 million quarterly allocations for payment of gratuity have not been sufficient to clear the backlog of unpaid gratuities to both council and state retired teachers. The union, however, appealed to the governor to pay their entitlements before the expiration of the ultimatum or risk an industrial action against his government.

