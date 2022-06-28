News Top Stories

Unremitted Deductions: Ogun workers embark on indefinite strike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

Workers in Ogun State, yesterday, declared an indefinite strike over the refusal of the state government to pay their 21 months’ salary deductions and insensitivity to workers’ welfare. The leadership of the organised labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) declared the strike while addressing workers at the arcade ground of the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. The strike followed the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued by the workers to Governor Dapo Abiodun over his government’s inability to pay 21 months’ salary, non-payment of eight years statutory leave allowances, and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme among other demands. The workers, who were singing solidarity songs against the government, berated Abiodun for failing to honour the agreement contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2020. Declaring the strike action, the Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, said the strike became imperative following several failed attempts to meet the governor over their plights, saying the government had failed to respond to over seven letters written to the government on the issue. Bankole who was flanked by the Chairman of TUC, Akeem Lasisi and the Chairman of JNC, Isa Olude directed all the workers in the employ of the state government to stay away from work. According to him, the strike which will take effect from today will be a total and indefinite strike, declaring that there is no going back until their demands are met by the governor.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

