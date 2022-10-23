News

Unresolved Immigration issue forces UAE to ban Visa for Nigerians

An unresolved issue between the Nigerian, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) governments, resulted in the ban on visa applications by Nigerians.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the Dubai authorities had, last Friday, announced a temporary halt on all applications, promising to lift the same when problems between the two governments were handled/resolved.

While announcing the ban, the UAE further disclosed that all submitted applications were rejected, and fees non-refundable.

According to reports, the ban was conveyed in a notice issued by the UAE immigration authorities to its trade  partners in Nigeria, including travel agencies. Authorities of the Arab nation announced that all applications were halted until problems between the governments of the UAE and Nigeria were handled. “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments,” the notice to Nigerian travel agents declared, a report had said. Meanwhile, a source from Wakanow, who confirmed the story, said, “It is true, it was issued yesterday.

The Dubai immigration did not state when the ban would be lifted but for now, everything is on hold.”

It was also gathered that a Nigerian airline was still flying to Dubai with passengers bearing valid visas. Nonetheless, a representative of the company added that if any changes were to occur as regards flights for Nigerians, it would be duly communicated, even as he added that no issue had been raised at the moment.

Recall that sometime in September, the Chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had revealed why Nigerian travellers to Dubai were being turned back home, despite having valid visas. ‘‘What the Dubai authorities have done is this; they have made the visa processes more stringent. If you are below 30, there is no visa for you; it is so difficult.

They make it so stringent that you won’t be able to fulfil it; it does not matter who you are. ‘‘Secondly, if you are going to Dubai now, you have to provide a six-month bank statement, you have your ticket, and you must show proof of accommodation where you are going to stay.

 

If you lie about where you are going to stay, they are going to know, so they are going to turn you back”, Dabiri-Erewa stated, while featuring on a programme on Arise TV.

The journalist tasked Nigerians with the urgent and compelling need to stop giving the country a bad name.

 

