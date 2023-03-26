Unrest In Rivers As Gunmen Kills Six Persons

Gunmen have killed no fewer than 6 persons in the Odiokwu community, Ahaoda West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the strike was carried out around 11 am on Sunday, at a sit-out in the community.

An eyewitness said that a resident who was preparing to go to church was also gunned down.

The source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, expressed worry that 27 persons have died in Ekpeye kingdom in different attacks in the month of March.

He, however, called on the security agencies to come to their aid, as the people now live in fear.

According to the eyewitness, “This thing happened at exactly 11 am this Sunday. Some bad guys just came to a compound where youths were just resting.

“Some other visitors who are also tenants in that compound were also outside, preparing for church this morning. Just for them to be shot like that. About six persons were shot.

“And these persons that were shot were not members of any cult group. Neither did they have any problem with the community or any cult group.

“And this thing baffles us. As I’m talking to you now, we have recorded a total number of 27 persons killed in Ekpeye in this month of March.

He also added, “We have traditional leaders, we have political leaders, we have a government in Rivers State. Why is it that Ekpeye is being abandoned? Instead, people send guns and money to these buys.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and the international community, since the state government is not doing anything about the killings, to come to our aid.”

As of the time of filing this report, the state Police Command is yet to respond to calls made to its spokesperson.

