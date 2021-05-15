Unrest: Niger vows to clampdown on irate youths in Minna

The Niger State government has warned in strong terms that it would not condone any acts of thuggery, lawlessness and unrest in Minna, the state capital, being perpetrated as a result of community clashes among irate youths.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement, said anybody, who causes problems or intends to forment trouble in the state, would not be spared from the clutching fist of the law.

Irate youths within Minna, were on Friday, said to have clashed leaving several persons injured and creating anxiety and fears among peaceful residents.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, said the hoodlums must accept to live in peace, stop violent attacks on each other and ensure peaceful coexistence among themselves or face the full wrath of the law.

“These communal youth clashes are becoming notoriously disturbing in Minna, and we will not fold our arms and watch it degenerate. Government will continue to improve on and protect the security of lives and property of the people,” the statement said.

