Unsafe abortions: Nigerian women caught in web of needless deaths

Every year, about 6,000 Nigerian women die needlessly from unsafe abortionrelated complications, representing 10 per cent of the nation’s pregnancy and childbirth related deaths. With access to safe abortion services and post-abortion care (PAC), experts say these deaths can be prevented, paving the way for those women to achieve their full potential, reports APPOLONIA

Based on their regular financial support for the local branch of the Catholic Church in Ijede in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA), Lagos State, members of the Idoko family are highly revered by Catholic faithful in that environment. The matriarch of the family, Mrs Magdalene Idoko, actually stands out as a mother who adheres strictly to religious doctrines.

Such faithfulness also guides her decision to live by the doctrine of the Church: limiting herself to natural while opposing all forms of abortion. The background of Magdalene concerning her religious and cultural beliefs have been laid out from her childhood years and her subsequent marriage to her husband, Mr Abu Idoko who is also from a Catholic family in Benue State, helped to seal the religious beliefs and practices around their reproductive health. Prior to the consummation of their marriage and afterwards there weren’t conversations by the couple, on the methods of family planning to be adopted and the number of children they intended to have; it was clear to both that they would toe the line of the Church. That is to say they will not use modern method of contraception because it is against natural law, which could turn sex into a non-marital act.

Her devotion to her faith raised her through Church ranks to become the president of the women group. Consequently, as far as taking advantage of contraceptives was concerned Magdalene resorted to using periodic abstinence method and engaging in sexual intercourse only during the periods she considered safe, when she would be without ovulation. Magdalene who had no formal education, found the practice comfortable initially but not too long afterwards challenges set in.

Everything was fine until three months after she had delivered her second baby, Magdelene found, to her shock that she has was pregnant again. “Unbelievable,” she found herself speaking aloud. “What a shame,” she said in a hushed tone, but not to anyone in particular.

The thought of the conception and how people including family members, friends, neighbours and others would react, overwhelmed Magdalene as the thought of the pregnancy continued to bother her. She wanted to confirm she was pregnant; the results of a quick pregnancy test the next day returned positive, further throwing her into more confusion. Magdalene brought the matter to the attention of her husband while they were together in bed that night. Abu’s position was that the pregnancy be sustained. This startled her.

“Impossible,” she retorted, adding, “No, darling; I can’t cope with this impending stigma and the associated embarrassment. “It is clear that the natural contraception method I relied on failed but I can’t cope with another pregnancy just three months after a previous delivery; please count me out.” Responding, Abu who wasn’t pleased with the position of his spouse on the conception, said, “It’s important to do what is in line with the teachings of the Church. “Despite the opposition of from her husband, Magdalene alerted her close friend about the development asking for assistance on getting the pregnancy terminated.

The person covertly contracted to terminate the pregnancy was a patent medicine store attendant who was not in any way trained to carry out such medical procedure. He used a sharp object to insert a prepared concoction through her vagina into her stomach. In addition, the man also prepared traditional mixtures which she swallowed, aimed to terminate the foetus.

Sadly all these were done secretly based on the fear that abortion is criminalised in Nigeria. Sadly, days afterwards, Magdalene had an incomplete abortion which later resulted in complications; he took her into the drug store and attempted to manually evacuate the terminated foetus, which resulted to her death. By the time Abu arrived home on that fateful day, he received the news that his wife has died from unsafe abortion. Abu was not only in shock, he was confused. It was particularly disheartening for him to find that his wife actually died in the hands of a quack, a patent-medicine store man turned ‘fake doctor’.

“What a death,” he wailed as scores of neighbours and friends on condolence visit surrounded him and pacified him to take heart in the turn of the unfortunate and sad event. While the sudden and preventable death of Magdalene seems like just one mortality, it is worthy to state that thousands of Nigerian women, single and married are similarly caught in the web of unsafe abortion, resulting in needless deaths. According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year, about 6,000 Nigerian women die from unsafe abortion-related complications.

What this translates to is that every year, one in 20 Nigerian women in their childbearing years, ages 15 to 49, has an abortion, adding up to two million abortions done in the country yearly. Sadly, these deaths put together represent 10 per cent of all pregnancy and childbirth-related deaths.

A Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Lagos State Univesity College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Oluwarotimi Ireti Akinola described the abortion procured by Idoko as not only risky but deadly because it was carried out by an unsafe provider and in an environment that does not meet minimal standards. On the contrary, Akinola said the deaths of Magdalene and that of thousand others whose abortions are conducted, using unsafe methods, could be prevented if safe abortion were accessible. Some would wonder why abortion should be accessible considering the current abortion law in Nigeria. Although, existing law in the country criminalises abortion, in most states of the federation, abortion is legal only to save a woman’s life. Magdalene would probably have benefitted from this but the turn of events showed otherwise.

The position of medical experts is that at the stage that the incomplete abortion had posed a risk to Magdalene’s life, rushing her to an orthodox health facility could have saved the day. Even if the hospital in question did not have the facility to conduct a safe abortion or a post-abortion care (PAC) service as the case may be, she could have been referred to another clinic that is equipped with standard facility and trained personnel to carry out the safe abortion procedure and or PAC. According to the WHO, “Abortion is considered safe if the person providing or supporting the abortion is trained and uses one of the two methods approved by the WHO: a medication abortion which is induced by pills or inserted into the vagina or the use of abortion surgery performed by a trained provider with a manual or electric aspirator which removes the content of a woman’s womb, using sunction.”

However, given the background to Magdalene’s death, some may wonder why accessing safe abortion option was not on the table when the late client needed the service; abortion is criminalised in many countries because of the attachment to religion, culture and customs, said Dr. Asikia Karibi-Whyte, a legal professional at the University of Lagos in Akoka, Lagos. According to her, in Nigeria, abortion is illegal and carries a jail term between three and 14 years imprisonment unless it is performed to save the life of a pregnant woman (this is a qualification which permits abortion on medical ground). In spite of its criminalisation, few cases are brought to the court on account of abortion, she said.

The fear that abortion is criminalised has made citizens react to everything about abortion to be a ‘no-go-area’ such that conversations around it is always in hushed tones so as to prevent stigma and associated shame. It was not surprising that the late Magdalene was not courageous to bring the discussion about her plan to the table, not even when her life had become threatened based on the incomplete evacuation of the foetus. Ignorance and lack of awareness has been the major hindrance preventing women from taking advantage of existing window of opportunity that could prevent unnecessary death from unsafe abortion.

For instance, Karibi-Whyte said that the issue of abortion has to do with reproductive health and rights, bodily integrity and the right to privacy. Furthermore, in Africa, the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women, particularly Article 14 (1) (a-c) provides for the right to control fertility, the right to decide whether to have children or not and the right to choose any method of contraception. In addition, she stated that Article 14 (2) © provides as follows: Protect the reproductive rights of women by authorising medical abortion in cases of sexual assault, rape, incest, and where continued pregnancy endangers the mental and physical health of the mother or the life of the mother or the foetus.

The trauma that the late Magdalene passed through as a result of the unintended pregnancy that she eventually terminated, was undoubtedly a huge burden resulting in both psychological and mental challenges. If this had been brought to the attention of trained medical doctors while she was still alive, perhaps her story today would have been different. While the existing Abortion Law in Nigeria which is derived from the British Law of 1960, categorises abortion as illegal, Lagos State since 2011 now allows legal protection for abortion to protect the physical health and life of the woman and requires that safe abortion services be provided within the full extent of the law.

“The jurisprudence of Lagos State Law stems from international law which focuses on women’s human rights which consists of: the right to live free of violence, slavery, discrimination, to be educated, to own property, and to political participation, and health, dignity, and to earn fair and equal wage.” From the foregoing it is very clear that ignorance and misinformation contribute to make women die from unsafe abortion. Discussing how to address such challenges, Sybil Mmezi, founder and coordinator of Generation Initiative for Women and Youth Network (GIWYN), said the way out of reproductive challenges women face including unsafe abortion, was to empower women and provide them with basic information that could guide them on decision making. For instance, she said GIWYN has a hotline, which clients call for counselling on Reproductive health (RH) issues.

For information to save their lives, Mmezi advised women to call MS Rosy Hotline for information to save their lives: (08097737600 OR 08097738001. “Ms Rosy” is an information service that provides reliable information on women’s reproductive health.

