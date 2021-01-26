Business

Unsolicited messages: Over 30m subscribers activate DND

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Samson Akintaro More than 30 million telecommunications subscribers have now activated the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) code on their lines, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed.

 

The DND code, which is 2442, allows subscribers to stop all unwanted messages that usually come from Value Added Services (VAS) providers in the industry.

 

The Executive Vice Chair  man of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who released the latest data for the DND activations, said more subscribers were taking advantage of the code, which empowers them to be able to protect themselves from the menace of unsolicited text messages.

 

Danbatta noted that when the commission introduced the 2442 DND code in 2015, less than 500,000 people activated the code, but now over 30 million subscribers are using the power given to them by the regulator. In 2018 when the number of DND activations was just over 11 million, the VAS operators had cried out over the impact it was having on their business.

 

According to the operators, the blocking of unwanted messages by the subscribers was creating a lull in the market and forcing many of the operators out of business. However, NCC insisted that policy was not to kill the VAS business but to protect the telecom consumers who had been at the receiving end of unsolicited messages emanating from the VAS providers. Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the NCC recently, the VAS operators had complained that the market had been comatose since the full implementation of DND began in 2018.

 

According to the VAS providers, the market, in terms of operations and business transactions was worth N300 billion in 2017 has now shrunk to N79 billion. “In the last one year, we have been on zero income because subscribers have blocked our messages through DND. Many of our members have shut down,” said the President of Wireless Service Providers Association of Nigeria (WASPAN) the umbrella body of the VAS providers, Mr. Chijioke Ezeh.

 

The WASPAN President said regulatory action such as banning of marketing of VAS services, which was effected two years ago, also contributed to the woes of the operators.

 

However, responding to the operators’ complaints, NCC’s Director of Technical Standards, Mr. Bako Wakil, said the intention of the regulator  Chairwas not to kill businesses but to sanitise it and ensure consumer satisfaction. “It is our desire to see the market grow but the greed and unethical practices of some of your members forced the regulatory actions.

 

There were many cases of forceful subscriptions and subscribers losing millions of naira as they were being charged for services they did not subscribe for. We have had to appear before the National Assembly over the issue,” the director said.

 

Wakil had noted that the commission was willing to revive the market by suspending the DND initiative if the operators were able to submit viable alternatives to it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Analysts to FG: Adopt proactive measures to resuscitate economy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

COUNSEL Nigeria’s economic growth had begun to slow even before Covid-19     As reactions continue to trail the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q3’20, recently released by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at CSL Stockbrokers Limited have urged the Federal Government to be “proactive and strategic about policies it intends to adopt […]
Business

Buhari: China addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Bualhari has lauded the People’s Republic of China in helping to reduce Nigeria’s severe infrastructural deficits. Buhari admitted that China is making a big difference in the infrastructural development of the country. The president, while receiving in audience the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Mr. Wang Yi, yesterday in Abuja, observed […]
Business

COVID-19: Bloomberg trains 6,000 healthcare workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As COVID-19 continues to impact Africa, Bloomberg initiative has also bolstered groundwork for future epidemic preparedness systems. In the three months since Bloomberg Philanthropies launched its $40 million COVID-19 Global Response Initiative, with partner Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies, 31 countries in Africa have been able to deepen and expand their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica