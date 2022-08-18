Unstable power supply and malfunctioning National Grid

N igerians residing in different parts of the country often experience recurring epileptic electricity supply. This is said to be due to the equally frequent malfunctioning state of the National Grid. The unstable power has profound economic implications for the country. Socioeconomic activities have been reasonably compromised following the epileptic power supply. Individuals find it difficult to have fun-filled relaxation periods at home because their fans, air-conditioners, radio and television sets cannot be powered. Businesses are compelled to be on a forced but elongated break due to instability in public power supply.

Unemployment worsens and, in circumstances, when the operators of such businesses resort to the use of generators or other private sources of power supply, they understandably end up doing so at a higher cost. This cost is usually mainstreamed into the eventual prices of products thereby making them often out of the reach of their customers. Under such settings, many individuals are unlikely to have the purchasing power to acquire products of their choice regardless of the urgency of need. New Telegraph is pained that 126 years after electricity was first brought to Nigeria, epileptic power supply has remained the country’s albatross.

We recall that a public outfit, the Public Works Department (PWD) made it possible for Nigeria to join the league of electricity- consuming nations in 1896 via a scientific-cum-engineering phenomenon with Lagos blazing the trail as the first Nigerian city to enjoy power. The age-long unstable power supply across the nation has been sustained by a multiplicity of factors.

One is the over-centralization associated with power. This makes it incumbent for players in the electricity sector to queue for the approval of the Federal Government (FG), which is usually delayed. Another is the ceding of the sole authority to distribute to FG through the National Grid. The National Grid has in some instances, been overburdened resulting in its frequent collapse and unstable power supply.

In fact this year alone the National Grid has collapsed an embarrassing six times. The limited use of energy sources leaves Nigeria with a recurring shortfall in electricity generation. There appears to be a growing number of agencies or parastatals with perceived conflicting mandates in the electricity sector.

This produces the unfortunate result of superiority war among the agencies. We urge the stakeholders to take to the path of paradigm shift in order to actual-ise improved power supply. It is in this regard that we enjoin the National Assembly to take the lead by initiating a Private Member’s Bill that will transfer electricity from the Exclusive to the Concurrent Legislative List.

This will help to make it possible for multiple players to engage in the power sector from generation to the distribution of electricity. New Telegraph is happy that some entities and individuals are already showing remarkable promise in electricity generation they should be further encouraged by allowing them to distribute electricity being generated by them, mention must be made of the Department of Electrical Engineering University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which has recorded a scientific-cumengineering breakthrough of generating electricity from organic waste. Akwa Ibom, Delta and Lagos states have also exhibited demonstrable capacity in electricity generation. There should be suspension of the establishment of additional agencies in the power sector.

The existing outfits should be better monitored and be made to deliver on their mandates. The fear that the decentralization of power should further compromise electricity supply to some states is illogical and misplaced. Instead, decentralization of power will help prompt many of the states to take their destiny in their hands and strive harder in the path of self-sufficiency in any sector including that of power.

We recall that the Eastern, Northern and Western Regions attained glorious developmental heights as a result of the fiscal federalism that discouraged dependency syndrome, which unfortunately is being encouraged by the unitary structure being projected by the country. With the decentralization of the power sector, electricity would not only be stable but also unleash massive employment opportunities in the nation. Business activities would run with public power supply resulting in low-cost of doing business by millions of Nigerians including the youths who could be referred to as digital natives.

Unemployment will, indeed, be dealt a severe blow while the prices of products that are now beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians would commence a downward movement. Nothing inspires patriotism in the citizens of a country than having enhanced purchasing power so as to be able to access products and services needed by them for fulfilled earthly existence. New Telegraph is confident that the implementation of the above recommendations would surely see an improved power supply across the nation. Nigerians do not want to wait a second longer than necessary to get to such an electricity Promised Land.

