Until God’s kingdom is fully established human race won’t be abated — Elder Ogunjobi

The Arrowhead of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has said until the Kingdom of God is fully established in Africa and Ijesa Land being the seat of Government, the problems facing the Human Race will not Abate.

Ogunjobi who insisted that there’s urgent need for reawakening Africans to be united said: “The whole world is witnessing the symptoms of the end times.

“What with climate change, pandemics, wars, Insecurities, natural disasters, Terrorism, and pockets of turbulence Worldwide.

“The creator (OLODUMARE) has raised me as Orunmila to steer humanity through these difficult times in the establishment of God’s kingdom on Earth with Ilesa, Ijesaland Osun State Nigeria as the seat of Government.

“Zimbabwe, Uganda, Gambia , Liberia, Ethiopia and Ghana are other developmental Hubs of this Theocracy in the Emerging Welfarist Society of the United African States ,WSUAS,.

“Peoples from All Over the World irrespective of their color, religion, creed, race and other divides are invited to be part of this Kingdom and to pool their resources together for its actualization.

“The Accounts to be funded are:Samsol Nig Ltd – United Bank for Africa Plc 1005638162 & Jameson Solomon Consults – Access Bank Plc-0016307519”.

