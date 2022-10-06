News

Until God’s kingdom is fully established human race won’t be abated — Elder Ogunjobi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Arrowhead of God’s kingdom on Earth, Elder Ayodeji Mofolorunso-Ogunjobi has said until the Kingdom of God is fully established in Africa and Ijesa Land being the seat of Government, the problems facing the Human Race will not Abate.

Ogunjobi who insisted that there’s urgent need for reawakening Africans to be united said: “The whole world is witnessing the symptoms of the end times.

“What with climate change, pandemics, wars, Insecurities, natural disasters, Terrorism, and pockets of turbulence Worldwide.

“The creator (OLODUMARE) has raised me as Orunmila to steer humanity through these difficult times in the establishment of God’s kingdom on Earth with Ilesa, Ijesaland Osun State Nigeria as the seat of Government.

“Zimbabwe, Uganda, Gambia , Liberia, Ethiopia and Ghana are other developmental Hubs of this Theocracy in the Emerging Welfarist Society of the United African States ,WSUAS,.

“Peoples from All Over the World irrespective of their color, religion, creed, race and other divides are invited to be part of this Kingdom and to pool their resources together for its actualization.

“The Accounts to be funded are:Samsol Nig Ltd – United Bank for Africa Plc 1005638162 & Jameson Solomon Consults – Access Bank Plc-0016307519”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northeast leaders call for new leadership, back TNA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

North East leaders on Wednesday call for new leadership that will ensure inclusiveness and transparency in government. They made the call at the formal launch of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA) in Bauchi, Bauchi State. An elder statesman, Yerima Aliyu Giade stressed the need for leaders with exceptional character and skills as critical to Nigeria’s development. […]
News

2023: Arewa youths reject PDP’s zoning of presidency to South

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has rejected the plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 presidency to the South. The group also asked northern members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to be “vigilant in the days ahead as we urge them to close ranks and exert their rights […]
News

Ogoni Cleanup: Buhari’s govt can’t complete entire project – FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has said the clean-ip of the polluted Ohoni land may not be completed by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents after his first meeting, as Minister, with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Abdullahi pointed out that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica