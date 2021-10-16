Untold story of defection of Anambra Dep. Gov

The feud between First Lady, Deputy Gov’s wife

The defection of Anambra Deputy Governor Dr Nkem Okeke to the All Progressives Congress APC was indeed long expect following the alleged cold war between his former boss Gov Willie Obiano on the one hand and the first lady Ebele Obiano and the Deputy governor’s wife on the other side.

Trouble started at the first tenure of the APGA government when it was alleged that Ebele Obiano denied Okeke’s wife of her entitlements which was reported to the Bishop which infuriated Obiano’s wife. From that day, the battle line was drawn between Obiano and Okeke while Nkem Okeke’s wife stayed away from the activities of government.

Before now, Okeke had threatened to resign but pressure was on him by his kinsmen in Enugu Ukwu and former National chairman of APGA Sen Victor Umeh to hang on. But the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Obiano Emeka Ozurumba had denied the report, contending that the duo of Obiano and Okeke had no rift between them as well as their wives. Before the conduct of the last gubernatorial primary election of the party, the National Publicity Secretary Tocks Okwuchukwu alleged that Okeke was hoping that he would be given the ticket of the party instead of Prof Charles Soludo which angered him when his expectations were not met.

Okeke was alleged to have reported his grievances to an influential political godfather in the state, saying that there was deliberate plot to sideline him in the government. But the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on interparty matter Chief Ben Obi dismissed the allegations of Okeke, insisting that all the entitlements due to the Deputy Governor were given to his office including the changing of his official vehicles. Apparently unhappy with this development, Ezeh expressed surprise that Okeke is trying to capitalise on the little misunderstanding between him and Obiano to seek a pound of flesh from the governor, describing Obiano as a good man.

Similarly, the setting up of the campaign committee for Soludo’s election had Okeke’s name missing which an aide to the Deputy Governor said did not go down well with his boss such that ever since he had stayed away from activities of government including the flag off of Soludo’s Campaign rally in Awka. While Okeke contemplated with the idea of joining the Young Progressive Party or the People’s Democratic Party words came to the leadership of the APC about his planned defection.

They paid him a private visit where he appealed to the visitors to give him time. When contacted earlier about this move to leave APGA, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor Mrs Stella Igboka said that she could not comment on those allegations, adding that she was just hearing about her boss’ plans to leave the party but promised to arrange for a briefing as soon as possible. But efforts to speak with Okeke proved abortive as according to his media aide he had a marathon meeting of the Boundary Adjustment Committee hence is not able to talk. While reporters awaited the reactions to the remote and immediate reasons for the planned defection the Deputy Governor was already before President Muhammadu Buhari receiving the flag of the APC.

Even before Okeke’s defection, the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly Mr Uchenna Okafor and some members had approached, him advising that he should not leave the party which he turned down. It is not clear if the APC leadership promised him any political appointment as Okeke contended that he did not join the APC for appointments or for financial assistance, insisting that he believes in justice equity and good conscience. But Special Adviser to Obiano on Political matters Ifeatu Obiokoye pointed out that the Deputy Governor had no reason whatsoever to leave the party or complain about being sidelined.

“The constitutional provision for the duties of a Deputy Governor is Boundary Adjustment Committee and he is the chairman in Anambra State while Vice President Yemi Osibanjo is the overall chairman. Any other functions of the Deputy Governor are as directed by the governor and same is the case with the office of the Vice President. “So against this backdrop to complains about being sidelined don’t hold water at this point and if he was aggrieved the party before now set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by Sen Victor Umeh and all those who were aggrieved came to state their anger and they were settled and that was how Amb Bianca Ojukwu returned to the party and is with us now.”

Like this: Like Loading...