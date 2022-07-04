News

Untreated vision impairment tied to dementia – Study

A new study has revealed a strong correlation between vision loss and dementia and cognitive impairment. The study is published in the journal ‘Ageing and Mental Health’.

 

The researchers have therefore suggested that getting eye examinations and treating vision issues as they arise is beneficial for people as they age. While it is common for older people with dementia to also experience deterioration in vision, a new study from the Medical Informatics Center at Peking University in China has suggested it may also work the other way around.

 

Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning. Not a specific disease,  dementia is a group of conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement.

Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.

 

Thestudy’sleadauthor, associate professor Beibei Xu, said: “This study is among the first to evaluate the association between sight problems and cognitive outcomes in  older adults through a comprehensive examination of all available populationbasedstudiesinEnglish.

 

Our findings add to the growing evidencethatfadingeyesight is a risk factor for developing dementia.”

 

