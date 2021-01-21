Health

Untreated yeast infection could result to infertility

Yeast infection which accounts for about 84 per cent of vaginal disease, affects up to 25 per cent of women. The infection can cause discomfort and result to other medical issues such as infertility when untreated. The high rate of reported yeast cases which reoccur often, is on the rise.

Dr. Alfa Yusuf, a resident physician in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the infection may re-occur if it is not given proper treatment. In his words, “ The reasons for re-occurrence of the infection include poor treatment, non-compliance to treatment, re-infection from infected partner, diabetes mellitus, HIV, gastrointestinal reservoir, among others.” According to Dr. Alfa, it is important to prevent an overgrowth of the natural vaginal yeast.

The following could be done to treat vaginal yeast infection: good personal hygiene and options of therapy which includes intra vaginal preparation and oral agents, compromising the Azoles e.g clotrimazole, miconazole which will be appropriately prescribed by the physician.

However, if you experience yeast infection the first time, it’s super important to follow through on your treatment regime. “It’s clear that recurrent yeast infections are sometimes complicated and require specialised treatment. Dr. Alfa said: “Avoiding those risk factors, improved perennial hygiene and use of protection during sexual intercourse are ways to prevent the recurrence of the infection. Vaginal yeast infection does not have a characteristic smell per say when it smells more than usual.

It might be due to other reasons like sweats around the area and/ or bacterial vaginal infection like bacterial vaginosis. Yeast loves warm, moist environments, and your workout gear or a wet bathing suit can trap heat and sweat, allowing yeast to flourish.

The following are the symptoms and signs of yeast infection that should prompt you to see a doctor. They include but not limited to itching and irritation in your vagina and around your vulva, burning when you pee, burning during sex, redness and swelling of your vulva, vaginal pain and soreness, watery vaginal discharge and abdominal pain occasionally. The organism that causes yeast infection is candida and others.

There are however predisposing factors which include: diabetes mellitus, pregnancy, antibiotics use, oral contraceptives, immunosuppressive therapies e.g steroids, cytotoxics, also immunodefici e n cy conditions like HIV, cancer, tight fitting and nylon undergarments. Ignorance is a problem facing the populace and misconception; people need to be educated and reeducated on health related conditions, said Alfa.

