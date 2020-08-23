Unuagha: Oshiomhole should apologise to Nigerians, Ize-Nyamu

In this interview with OLA JAMES, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Delta State, Alhaji Mumakai Unuagha, a legal practitioner, says President Muhammadu Buhari should replace the Service Chiefs and inject new blood into the system, even as he frowns at the leadership pattern of former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

What is your impression about the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State?

My advice is that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC should eschew bitterness and embrace high sense of responsibility during the election, because politics is not a do-or-die affair. Above all, I am surprised that in this modern period, people are playing politics without honour and respect for each other.

People are exhibiting the game of politics with rascality and hooliganism. Honestly, PDP and APC should play brotherly role; the two candidates cannot be governor at the same time. Only one of them will emerge as the governor. It is unfortunate that when ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole during his campaign for Godwin Obaseki, told the whole world that Pastor Ize-Iyamu is not fit to be a governor and gave him all sorts of derogating names.

It is rather shameful that the man (Ize-Iyamu) Oshiomole destroyed his name and he is now coming back to praise him and ask Edo people to vote for him as their governor; In fact, I don’t know what kind of politics that is anyway.

Consequently, Oshiomhole should tender an unreserved apology to all Edo people and to Nigerians for the shameful way he has exhibited himself as a bad politician. Unfortunately, Oshiomhole should bury his head in shame because yesterday he crucified Ize-Iyamu, but today he is praising him; on a serious note why is Oshiomhole now pleading to Edo people to support Eze-Iyamu. It is clear that Nigerians need honest and transparent leaders in the polity of the great nation.

If you are now saying that Oshiomhole should apologise to Ize-Iyamu, Nigerians and to his party. What purpose do you think that will serve?

What estimation? If you ask that Oshiomhole has a pedigree, I will disagree totally. There is allegation (not proven) that even Oshiomhole does not even have a secondary school certificate. In the first place, Oshiomhole does not deserve to be the National Chairman of a political party.

We need people of integrity who sees corruption and condemn it out rightly, but we have seen and heard his comment on corrupt people who defected to the APC.

So, what is your advice on how the election should be conducted on that day?

My advice is that on the day of election, equity and justice must come to play; it should not be do-or-die affair and there should be level-playing field all through. Above all, it should be give and take affair because everybody cannot be governor at a time; it is only one person that will emerge as governor.

The 2023 polls are around the corner. Do you see APC winning the presidency, because people are saying that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in delivering his mandate. Do you subscribe to that allegation?

President Buhari has never messed up at all, although APC is not doing well and that is why Oshiomhole was sent packing, because if by now he is still there as the National Chairman the party would have since scattered and torn to shreds. We thank God that a caretaker committee has emerged to heal allthe broken wounds and put the party in a strong and virile body.

So, we should give the new caretaker committee chairman time to solidify the ruling party; but I can assure you that APC will win in 2023. I say without fear or favour that once President Buhari knows you and trust you, he deals with you without the third party intervening; Buhari has a lot of friends around him whom he trust, unfortunately, it is the same people that turn round to give bad name.

Would you say President Buhari is really fighting corruption and insecurity?

In truth, Buhari is fighting corruption. Sadly, the people around him are not sincere.

However, if I were the President, no minister will be retained more than four years, not to talk of eight years. In fact, ministers should not serve more than two years. If he discovers that they are not doing well, there is no point of retaining a minister for eight years else they will be visionless and they will gradually lose focus.

A lot of Nigerians have been calling on President Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs because they have over stayed in office. What is your reaction?

In fact they should go because they have outlived their usefulness; they are like analogue; they are not working as expected; they should go. In fact, the military should be thoroughly investigated to ascertain if truly some of them are Nigerians.

There are infiltrators. I am not just saying they are but my contention is that they should be properly investigated because some of them are allegedly non-Nigerians.

Before the elections in 2015, the campaign promise was that President Buhari would put an end to Boko Haram and terrorism, but the killing continues…

The killings are everywhere, especially in the North and parts of the South, and this is why the Federal Government should rejig the Service Chiefs, including the police and restructure this country; because some of them lack foresight and are tired. Hence there is upsurge in all forms of criminalities. I believe strongly that if the military and police are reorganised there will be peace in the country.

You are a Muslim leader. What effort is your religious group making to bring the much needed peace in Nigeria?

Ours is just prayer. We don’t carry any weapon, but we are not relenting in our effort to pray to God to restore peace to this country.

Muslims do not believe in taking life of another person, I can tell you that those killers called Boko Haram are not from Nigeria, rather they are mercenaries that always sneak into this country. President Buhari is not involved rather he is a man of respect and honour.

What step do you think should be taken against those people that squandered NDDC funds meant for development?

Those involved should be punished and Mr. President should not hesitate to take serious action against them. In fact they should not be spared at all.

