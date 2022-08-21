Unusual Style: Combining native wears, smart casual with sneakers

In fashion, no rule is cast on a stone. Most times, mood, settings and sometimes, simple mistakes can turn to become trending style.

There was a time the style rule is that you must not wear sneakers with anything native wear. In fact, it was a fashion No No to wear plain pants with sneaker. Gradually, these fashion rules are now flexible. Now, fashionistas pair footwear according to their mood and occasion.

Some native attires have adopted the name, Smart Casual, which can double as both traditional outfit and casual.

The title ‘Smart Casual’ like famous men’s wear designer, Yomi Casual named his brand, can be dressed up with smart footwear and fila cap or dressed down with sneakers.

Pairing smart casual with sneakers has been referred to as one the ways of styling native to look funky.

