Body & Soul

Unusual Style: Combining native wears, smart casual with sneakers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In fashion, no rule is cast on a stone. Most times, mood, settings and sometimes, simple mistakes can turn to become trending style.

There was a time the style rule is that you must not wear sneakers with anything native wear. In fact, it was a fashion No No to wear plain pants with sneaker. Gradually, these fashion rules are now flexible. Now, fashionistas pair footwear according to their mood and occasion.

Some native attires have adopted the name, Smart Casual, which can double as both traditional outfit and casual.

The title ‘Smart Casual’ like famous men’s wear designer, Yomi Casual named his brand, can be dressed up with smart footwear and fila cap or dressed down with sneakers.

Pairing smart casual with sneakers has been referred to as one the ways of styling native to look funky.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Gold plated baby pram worth N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention to the mum and dad walking their little one.   This baby stroller is one of the most expensive in the world, fit for a royal baby.   If all others were modern and trendy and came with all kinds of bells and whistles, […]
Body & Soul

Perfect eyebrow maybe all you need

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The eyebrow may seem insignificant but makes a huge difference in your appearance.   The distinguishing feature that differentiates people from one another is their eyes. This is why people with rare kind of eyebrows are easily singled out of the crowd. One way to really stay natural and up your beauty game is to […]
Body & Soul

I can’t trust someone who is friends with everyone –Sharon Ooja

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja Egwurube, said she can’t trust someone who makes friends with everyone.   In a post recently, the movie star also said being friendly with everyone should not include involvement in personal lives. Sharon added that she finds it unsettling that people can belong to different friend groups.   “I can’t trust […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica