Unveiling corporate enigma, Eni Eniola

Greatness doesn’t discriminate on the basis of age, colour and so on, rather, all it searches for in whomever it wants to lift is uncommon ability and ingenuity. These criterions are part of the virtues deposited in the young man called, Eni Eniola, that he’s today a shining star. Eniola sits as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Strategy Ikorne Inc.

 

Going by his impressive records as the head of the affairs at Ikorne Inc, a company that is known for management consulting, wealth management, advisory and business development, Eniola comfortably ranks among gurus in the business planning arm of the corporate world. It is worthy to note that Eni did not attain enviable status overnight but as a result of his ability in different capacities over a period of time.

 

The Osun State-born chap, as matter of fact has contributed in different capacities and forms.

 

He’s been impactful leading Bingo9ja team which was Nigeria’s ‘first innovative lottery platform which oﬀers accessibility to game lovers via physical and online platforms such as the App, Web, USSD with shops widely spread across.

 

Also, Eni is also the Founder and CEO of CAL-A-DOC, a medicare platform which connects all the facets of the medical market, through a technologically advanced healthcare that allows people to use their mobile devices to talk to competent medical personnel at aﬀordable price. He’s served as an expatriate for Siemens as the lead business consultant for the African market.

 

On another note, as one who is mindful of building a legacy, his initiative, One78 Foundation in partnership with OR Initiative rewarded school children with backto- school kits during the yuletide. To encourage reading culture, winners of the prizes were selected through “Reading Excellence” Project for pupils from five schools.

 

 

Some of the schools that benefited from the project were, Obalende Primary school Ikoyi, Kuramo Primary school Victoria Island. Eniola holds an MBA degree from Washington University in St. Louis, USA. He has a Management and Strategy certification from Harvard Business School.

 

He also has a PGD in Business Development from Warwick Business School in England and MSc in information security from Royal Holloway University of London

