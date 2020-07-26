Unveiling Delta’s super Permanent Secretary, Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje

Among the civil servants in Delta State, Sir Edwin Egwonomu Ogidi-Gbegbaje, Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, comes top. This is because he strictly adheres to details and handles his duties with dedication and utmost calmness.

A major attribute synonymous with this Delta-born among others, is his hardworking nature that has culminated in his success story. He understands that humility is not a peculiar habit of self-effacement but rather, an insipid trait; as such, not a few are awestruck by the level of humility Gbegbaje exhibits.

It is also an incontrovertible fact to say Eddy Gbegbaje is a man who does not dance to the rhythm of mass hysteria.

Although, he has carved a niche for himself, yet, not many know that Gbegbaje has a voracious love for philanthropy. He does this with a passion, so enthralled with philanthropy that he surreptitiously gave scholarship to students and also empowered the less privileged.

He’s equally reputed for his dedication to Godly and social activities. On account of his humility, tact, sophistication and godly traits, he hobnobs with the power that be, in Delta State.

For this urbane and renowned civil servant, all things are indeed bright, bubbly and beautiful. Eddy, as he’s called was born in Benin City on November 23, 1964 to the family of Dr. and Mrs. Edwin E. Ogidi- Gbegbaje of Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. He attended Emotan Nursery and Primary School, and Edo College both in Benin City.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science in 1985 from the University of Jos. He also obtained a Masters degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) from the Delta State University, Abraka in 2008.

He joined the then Bendel State Civil Service on the January 3, 1989 as an Administrative Officer. He rose through the ranks in his career until he was appointed Permanent Secretary on 1st September, 2010.

Gbegbaje is a member of Rotary Club of Asaba GRA, a Major Donor (MD) of Rotary International, and recipient of numerous awards for service to humanity

