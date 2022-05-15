Unwilling presidential aspirants

ONYEKACHI EZE in this piece examines claims by aspirants to various offices in next year’s general elections that support groups obtained nomination forms for them, stating that rather being indication of their popularity, such assumption signposts their unwillingness and unpreparedness to run for offices

Among the 17 presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for this month’s primary of the party, only very few obtained the nomination form on their own. Others did so through a third party, christened ‘support groups’.

The same is true of some of the 25 presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In the APC, a group which identified itself as members of Rice Farmers Association bought the nomination and expression of interest form for the sum of N100 million for the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while a northern coalition group, said to be cattle breeders procured the form for the same position form former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP aspirants who obtained the nomination form in person are former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, media mogul Bashorun Dele Momodu, investment banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, and few others. The rest obtained theirs by proxy.

This new attraction began on March 17 when a group that called itself the North-East Business Forum obtained the nomination form for former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The group led by Dalhatu Funakaya said this was in fulfillment of a promise it made to Atiku in Gombe last year, when he was invited to their meeting. Funakaya said the forum pledged to obtain the PDP nomination form if the former vice president agrees to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“We made a pledge in Gombe in November 2021 and we called on him to contest and pledged to purchase nomination form for him,” Funakaya stated. The form was presented to Atiku in his Asokoro residence in Abuja. Four days later, the Young Professionals and Business People, presented the PDP nomination form to former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki.

Leader of the group, Abubakar Dan Musa, said it was in recognition of the attributes they saw in Saraki. “We call on the leadership of the PDP to also recognise the attributes that we have seen in him. We pray that Nigerian voters will join us in electing this man as president. We are confident he will make a positive difference in our country,” Musa stated.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Anyim Pius Anyim, Sokoto State governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Bauchi State counterpart Bala Mohammed, also obtained their nomination forms through proxies. Anyim’s form was presented to him by a coalition of about 350 groups who, said they did so because of their confidence in his ability to govern the country.

Spokesperson of the groups, Comrade Mayor Samuel, said Nigeria requires an individual with experience such as Anyim, to restore citizens’ faith in the country. “Nigeria, our dear country, is passing through very difficult times.

The events of the last few weeks and the bitter experiences ordinary citizens have been subjected to have terribly shaken the confidence and faith of Nigerians in the ability and commitment of the leadership of this country to protect the lives and cater for the needs of Nigerians. “If by 2023, Nigeria fails to get the leadership question right, the future will be very bleak.

“We have therefore, decided to throw our hats in the ring by getting directly involved in the process of choosing who will be the candidate of the PDP, the party Nigerians are hanging their hopes on for a secure, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria come 29th of May 2023.

“We took this step because we are convinced that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has the capacity, competence, experience, exposure, temperament and humility to provide the quality of leadership Nigeria needs now to pull our country back from the brink,” Samuel stated.

A body, Group of Concerned Nigerians for Tambuwal led by Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, which obtained the form for the Sokoto governor, said it identified him as someone who could take Nigeria out of her myriad of problems.

“The most important thing is that we want somebody who we see as a leader who can speak to the youth, who will be ready to listen, who can communicate and win this election that we’re going into,” Akinboro stated.

The Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BMV), which presented the nomination form to the Bauchi State governor, said he is the president Nigeria needs. The Director General of the group, Mohammed Jibo expressed confidence that he would win the 2023 presidency.

The height of this drama was displayed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, when a delegation from Human Rights Radio, popularly known as ‘Brekete Family’, a television and radio reality programme, presented a PDP presidential nomination form to Governor Udom Emmanuel The governor said he was ‘surprised’ at the gestured, adding,

“Honestly, when I heard this plan to buy me a presidential nomination form was going on, I asked myself, ‘how can they raise up to N40 million to go and buy me a form?’ But today, it has become a reality. “There are over 200 million Nigerians, but you chose to accord me this honour and privilege, and I don’t take this for granted. I really want to appreciate this family, I register my appreciation to all Nigerians for this confidence.

“Rest assured that I have accepted the form. All Nigerians cannot come together to give me something and I refuse. Anyone with the experience of running a state in Nigeria for eight years can pilot the affairs of the country.”

Leader of the group, Innocent Orji, had told journalists in Abuja, after obtaining the form, that ‘Brekete Family’ would buy presidential nomination forms for other Nigerians in different political parties, to stamp out godfatherism in the Nigerians’ politics. “Before now, a lot has happened in our country and that was as a result of the caliber of people ruling us.

At this point in time, we stand for change. By buying this nomination (form) for the presidential candidates, nobody would now claim ownership of any particular person as a presidential candidate.

“Before now, it had been godfatherism but we want to put an end to that. It will no longer be business as usual. As a result of that we are picking this nomination for presidential candidate. “For the first person whom we have paid for and every other person that wants to participate can be rest assured that we are going to do the same as this one. That’s the only way we can hold them accountable.

“The only way we can be sure they are representing us well is because no godfather, no godmother can claim responsibility for any nominee. This is the only way we can make this country a better place,” Mr. Orji said. As at the time of this report, no other person has been presented with a nomination form by the family. This has exposed the lies behind the so called ‘support groups’, or the ‘unwilling aspirants’.

Since the ‘Brekete Family’ ‘purchased’ the PDP nomination form for Governor Emmanuel, none of them has followed him on campaign. Also, where are the 350 groups who obtained the nomination form for Senator Anyim? It was surprising that none of the group was heard of after obtaining the nomination.

Most of these aspirants have begun campaigning before the so called support groups appeared from nowhere to obtain the nomination form for them. This goes to suggest that the nomination fee was given to the support groups by the aspirants to procure the form to make it look that they are popular.

Reacting to the situation, a former presidential candidate, Engineer Martins Onovo said the claims that groups bought forms for the aspirants is all a scam and subterfuge which must be investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC). Onovo said: “EFCC should investigate the people making such claims and this is very simple. The problem is that we are a very lazy people.

The commission should investigate the groups to see whether the money was paid in cash- which would be money laundering- or through a bank. “If paid through the banks, you can investigate the net worth of the group, check their bank transactions, their taxes in the last one year to see whether they have capacity to pay or some individuals pumped the money into their accounts.

“The problem is that the APC government is part of the scam since they also control the EFCC, they cannot investigate the issues. Since I made the statement earlier calling on the EFCC to probe this scam, nothing has been done. This is a case of rogue corps and that is why these people should not be voted back into office.

“The media should turn its binoculars on this because it is one scam too many. We must ensure the facts are unraveled. How can somebody who cannot pay his N20,000 rent suddenly have N100 million in his account to obtain a form for somebody? This is shameful.”

