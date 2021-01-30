News

UNWTO: 2020 worst year in tourism with 1bn fewer int’l arrivals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

…records loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has tagged 2020 as the worst year in the history of global with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent, with loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues. This is according to the latest report from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. The report stated that destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals in 2020 than in the previous year (1.5 billion was recorded in 2019), due to an unprecedented fall in demand and widespread travel restrictions.

This compares with the 4% decline recorded during the 2009 global economic crisis. According to it, the collapse in international travel represents an estimated loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues – more than 11 times the loss recorded during the 2009 global economic crisis.

The crisis has put between 100 and 120 million direct tourism jobs at risk, many of them in small and medium-sized enterprises. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said the crisis that affected global tourism, which was occasioned by COVID – 19, is far from over: “While much has been made in making safe international travel a possibility, we are aware that the crisis is far from over. ‘‘The harmonisation, coordination and digitalisation of COVID-19 travel-related risk reduction measures, including testing, tracing and vaccination certificates, are essential foundations to promote safe travel and prepare for the recovery of tourism once conditions allow.”

Recovery, according to a UNWTO Panel of Experts is not in yet sight for 2021 as they predicted a mixed outlook. Almost half of respondents (45 per cent) envisaged better prospects for 2021 compared to last year, while 25 percent expect a similar performance and 30 percent foresee a worsening of results in 2021. The overall prospects of a rebound in 2021 seem to have worsened. 50 percent of respondents now expect a rebound to occur only in 2022 as compared to 21 per cent in October 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Poll: Majority of Americans want Trump removed immediately after US Capitol violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Most of them were Democrats, however, with Republicans apparently much more supportive of Trump serving out the […]
News

COVID-19: Doctors mull charging patients for PPEs, other items

Posted on Author Stories Johnson Ayantunji, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

C are givers in Federal Government-owned hospitals are torn between charging their patients for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) or watching them die; as they have not been provided with enough PPEs with which to safely carry out their duties.     A consultant in one of the tertiary facilities in Lagos, who confided in Sunday […]
News

Buhari names railway stations after Osinbajo, Tinubu, Soyinka, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, named railway stations along the Lagos- Ibadan and the Warri/ Ajaokuta/Itakpe corridors after some prominent Nigerians.   Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this in Abuja, said the stations were named after “deserving citizens” who have contributed to the development and progress of the country.   In a statement issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica