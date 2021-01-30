UNWTO: 2020 worst year in tourism with 1bn fewer int’l arrivals

…records loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has tagged 2020 as the worst year in the history of global with international arrivals dropping by 74 per cent, with loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues. This is according to the latest report from the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. The report stated that destinations worldwide welcomed 1 billion fewer international arrivals in 2020 than in the previous year (1.5 billion was recorded in 2019), due to an unprecedented fall in demand and widespread travel restrictions.

This compares with the 4% decline recorded during the 2009 global economic crisis. According to it, the collapse in international travel represents an estimated loss of $1.3 trillion in export revenues – more than 11 times the loss recorded during the 2009 global economic crisis.

The crisis has put between 100 and 120 million direct tourism jobs at risk, many of them in small and medium-sized enterprises. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, said the crisis that affected global tourism, which was occasioned by COVID – 19, is far from over: “While much has been made in making safe international travel a possibility, we are aware that the crisis is far from over. ‘‘The harmonisation, coordination and digitalisation of COVID-19 travel-related risk reduction measures, including testing, tracing and vaccination certificates, are essential foundations to promote safe travel and prepare for the recovery of tourism once conditions allow.”

Recovery, according to a UNWTO Panel of Experts is not in yet sight for 2021 as they predicted a mixed outlook. Almost half of respondents (45 per cent) envisaged better prospects for 2021 compared to last year, while 25 percent expect a similar performance and 30 percent foresee a worsening of results in 2021. The overall prospects of a rebound in 2021 seem to have worsened. 50 percent of respondents now expect a rebound to occur only in 2022 as compared to 21 per cent in October 2020.

