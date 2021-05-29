UNWTO calls for ‘Best Tourism Villages’

The United Nations World Tourism Organsation (UNWTO) has commenced the process of recognising villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. This new initiative was made public at the opening of UNWTO Middle East regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The project will identify villages taking innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the vision of making tourism a positive force for transformation, rural development and community wellbeing, ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ aims to maximise the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation.

It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values and activities, including gastronomy. “Tourism can be a driver of positive change for rural communities all around the world,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. “We want to recognise the uniqueness of each village and showcase the best initiatives to make tourism a means for a better future in rural areas. As we restart tourism, we work to ensure that we leave no one – and no village- behind,” he added.

At the opening of the UNWTO Regional office in Riyadh, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Tourism, said: “We are proud to be a partner of UNWTO as they launch this important initiative. For our rural communities, tourism is an opportunity to share their vibrant culture, amazing food and famous Saudi hospitality, while benefitting from the socio-economic opportunities provided by the sector.” The initiative is based on three pillars: The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Label; The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Upgrade Programme; and The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Network.

UNWTO members’ states can present up to three villages to be assessed by the Initiative. Applications will close on July 31 while the selected villages will be announced in October during the 24 session of the UNWTO General Assembly holding in Marrakesh, Morocco, between October 12 and 15.

