News

UNWTO calls for ‘Best Tourism Villages’

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The United Nations World Tourism Organsation (UNWTO) has commenced the process of recognising villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. This new initiative was made public at the opening of UNWTO Middle East regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The project will identify villages taking innovative and transformative approaches to tourism in rural areas in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the vision of making tourism a positive force for transformation, rural development and community wellbeing, ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ aims to maximise the contribution of the sector to reducing regional inequalities and fighting against rural depopulation.

It also seeks to advance the role of tourism in valuing and safeguarding rural villages along with their associated landscapes, knowledge systems, biological and cultural diversity, local values and activities, including gastronomy. “Tourism can be a driver of positive change for rural communities all around the world,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. “We want to recognise the uniqueness of each village and showcase the best initiatives to make tourism a means for a better future in rural areas. As we restart tourism, we work to ensure that we leave no one – and no village- behind,” he added.

At the opening of the UNWTO Regional office in Riyadh, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Tourism, said: “We are proud to be a partner of UNWTO as they launch this important initiative. For our rural communities, tourism is an opportunity to share their vibrant culture, amazing food and famous Saudi hospitality, while benefitting from the socio-economic opportunities provided by the sector.” The initiative is based on three pillars: The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Label; The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Upgrade Programme; and The ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’ Network.

UNWTO members’ states can present up to three villages to be assessed by the Initiative. Applications will close on July 31 while the selected villages will be announced in October during the 24 session of the UNWTO General Assembly holding in Marrakesh, Morocco, between October 12 and 15.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AIB: Aviation contributes $1.7bn to Nigeria’s GDP, 341, 000 jobs

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian aviation industry contributed at least $1.7 billion and created 341,000 direct jobs to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before the advent of Covid- 19 pandemic, which crippled the world’s economy. That is according Akin Olateru, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Buerau (AIB). The AIB helmsman also called for effective collaboration between air transport and […]
News Top Stories

Bigwigs allegedly behind protest against Kalu for exposing Abia govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Perturbed by the recent exposure of the misgovernance of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s PDP-led government in Abia State and zero project attraction from Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s 16 years in Senate by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu during the campaign tour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for last Saturday’s by-election, thugs […]
News

Anambra: Foundation awards scholarship to 44 indigent students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation yesterday offered scholarships to no fewer than 44 indigent students in Anambra State. The scholarship, which was awarded under the Ifedioramma Okafor Memorial Secondary School Academic (IFOMSSA) award scheme, is one of the six annual scholarships offered to indigent students by the foundation. Presenting the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica