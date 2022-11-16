News

UNWTO Confab: Nigeria safe, trusted for investment –FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Federal Government yesterday said the hosting of two international events in quick succession is a proof that the country is safe and secured for investment. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries, yesterday, said hosting the conference was “affirmation of Nigeria’s position as a trusted business hub, and a safe harbour for capital, talent and intellectual property.”

The Minister in a statement by his special assistant on media Segun Adeyemi, noted that Nigeria had earlier hosted the 2022 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja. According to the minister, Nigeria, through the hosting of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), intends to build public confidence and increase its operational readiness to host international events.” He stated that the purpose of the UNWTO conference is to fast-track the objective of transforming the tourism sector into a preferred sector, as well as the creative industry into a creative economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje appoints Dangote, Abdussamad as Zakkat C’ttee members

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Abdussamad Isiyaku Rabiu and Aminu Dantata to the reconstituted Zakkat and Hubsi Commission. The development followed the reconstituted the Board of Kano Zakkat and Hubsi Commission with Ibrahim Mu’azzam Maibushira as Executive Chairman. The Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said this […]
News

Canada refuses to release emails with US over Huawei exec’s arrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government’s lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention. Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her […]
News

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over assassination of top general

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iran has issued an arrest warrant for Donald Trump over the assassination of a top Revolutionary Guards general and asked Interpol to issue a red notice. The US president is one of 36 people accused of murder and carrying out acts of terrorism following the drone strike that killed commander Qassem Soleimani, according to Tehran’s prosecutor. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica