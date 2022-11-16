UNWTO Confab: Nigeria safe, trusted for investment –FG

The Federal Government yesterday said the hosting of two international events in quick succession is a proof that the country is safe and secured for investment. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and the Creative Industries, yesterday, said hosting the conference was “affirmation of Nigeria’s position as a trusted business hub, and a safe harbour for capital, talent and intellectual property.”

The Minister in a statement by his special assistant on media Segun Adeyemi, noted that Nigeria had earlier hosted the 2022 UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week in Abuja. According to the minister, Nigeria, through the hosting of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), intends to build public confidence and increase its operational readiness to host international events.” He stated that the purpose of the UNWTO conference is to fast-track the objective of transforming the tourism sector into a preferred sector, as well as the creative industry into a creative economy.

