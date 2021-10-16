Travel & Tourism

UNWTO, Drogba partner on creating opportunity for African youth

As part of its World Tourism Day 2021 celebration, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Didier Drogba Foundation, owned by the former Chelsea and Côte d’Ivoire footballer, Drogba.

UNWTO and the Didier Drogba Foundation are to highlight the potential of African youth and ensure that both tourism and sport deliver on their potential to provide opportunities for all. Didier Drogba is one of the most celebrated and decorated athletes of this century, and the work of the Didier Drogba Foundation is true to the goals of UNWTO The agreement recognizes that both sport and tourism can play a key role in advancing many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including through promoting cooperation and understanding, as well as through creating frameworks for inclusive economic growth.

It also recognizes the shared goals and values of both UNWTO and the Foundation. UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Didier Drogba is one of the most celebrated and decorated athletes of this century, and the work of the Didier Drogba Foundation is true to the goals of UNWTO – to provide opportunity to the women and youth of Africa and build a better future for the continent.” Didier Drogba was appointed a UNWTO Ambassador for Responsible Tourism in October 2019. In this role, he provides a bridge between tourism and sport – both sectors with the power to bring people together and promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

