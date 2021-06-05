Travel & Tourism

UNWTO, Euronews partner to highlight relevance of tourism

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and international broadcaster, Euronews, have signed a new pact to work together to lead the global tourism recovery by highlighting the heightened economic, development, social and cultural relevance of the sector. This agreement was signed within the framework of the opening of UNWTO’s first Regional Office in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently.

It builds on the existing cooperation between the UN specialised agency for tourism and this leading international broadcaster towards restoring trust in travel and restarting tourism. Europe is the main source market for Middle East, a growing tourism destination and one that is coming of age, as shown by the opening of the UNWTO office there. The partnership will focus on identifying tourism-related news that will inspire and inform viewers and showcase the sector’s importance to drive recovery and sustainable development for all.

“This partnership will showcase tourism’s unique ability to provide opportunity and drive growth and allow us to share UNWTO’s trusted data and tourism insights with a wider audience,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. This partnership will showcase tourism’s unique ability to provide opportunity and drive growth and allow us to share UNWTO’s trusted data and tourism insights with a wider audience

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

African destination holds strategic position for investors –Bailey

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Africa continent with its vast and rich potentials that are still largely untapped has been described as strategically positioned to attract investors from all climes. This was made known by a renowned venture capital investor, R. Bailey, who is the chief executive officer of Borg Investment Bank, USA while speaking at a webinar conference organsied […]
Travel & Tourism

Women in Hospitality Nigeria elects Justina Ovat as president

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) elected Mrs. Justina Ovat, its president while Mrs. Christine Uquah, was elected as the vice president. According to Atqnews.com report, they are to assume office on June 26 after the inaugural ceremony. Ovat will succeed the present president of the body, Mrs. Amaka Amatokwu- Ndekwu, a US based award […]
Travel & Tourism

A glimpse of Obudu Mountain Resort

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was my first trip out of Lagos post – COVID – 19 and destination was Obudu Mountain Resort as a support cast to a team from Naija7 Wonder on expedition to the resort to verify the state of the resort following series of stories about it being a dead end for tourists. Also, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica