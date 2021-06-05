UNWTO, Euronews partner to highlight relevance of tourism

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and international broadcaster, Euronews, have signed a new pact to work together to lead the global tourism recovery by highlighting the heightened economic, development, social and cultural relevance of the sector. This agreement was signed within the framework of the opening of UNWTO’s first Regional Office in the Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently.

It builds on the existing cooperation between the UN specialised agency for tourism and this leading international broadcaster towards restoring trust in travel and restarting tourism. Europe is the main source market for Middle East, a growing tourism destination and one that is coming of age, as shown by the opening of the UNWTO office there. The partnership will focus on identifying tourism-related news that will inspire and inform viewers and showcase the sector’s importance to drive recovery and sustainable development for all.

“This partnership will showcase tourism’s unique ability to provide opportunity and drive growth and allow us to share UNWTO’s trusted data and tourism insights with a wider audience,” said UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili. This partnership will showcase tourism’s unique ability to provide opportunity and drive growth and allow us to share UNWTO’s trusted data and tourism insights with a wider audience

