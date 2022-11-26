UNWTO Forum on Gastronomy Tourism to hold in Japan on December 12

Japan is set to play host the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Forum on Gastronomy, with theme; Gastronomy Tourism for People and Planet: Innovate, Empower and Preserve. This year’s event, which is the seventh edition, is slated to hold between December 12 and 15. Organised in collaboration with the Basque Culinary Centre (BCC) and hosted by the Nara Prefecture Government, with the support of the Japan Tourism Agency, the event will focus on the role of gastronomy tourism as a platform for development, women’s and youth empowerment and innovative ways on how to attract and retain talent.

It will also see the launch of UNWTO’s Global Roadmap on Food Waste Reduction in Tourism. The roadmap provides a consistent framework for tourism stakeholders to embrace the sustainable management of food so that it never becomes waste. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, stated that; “This year’s edition of the Forum represents a unique opportunity for experts to share their best practices and enhance the role of Gastronomy Tourism in sustainability, innovation, and social inclusion, and highlight its importance for regional and rural development.”

While the Director of the Basque Culinary Centre, Joxe Mari Aizega, said: “The gastronomy sector has a meaningful influence on a region’s image and international projection. And for that, forums like this one are needed to nurture and boost young talents, create value, and, most important, address the challenges that the gastronomy tourism sector is facing.” The Governor of Nara, Mr. Shogo Arai, also disclosed that; “Gastronomy tourism has been at the heart of Nara’s initiatives to promote the linkages between food and tourism.

Such linkages not only contribute to the promotion of traditional culture and diversity, but also to the development of cultural communication, the regional economy, sustainable tourism, and gastronomic exchanges.” Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, Mr. Koichi Wada, added: “In this country of great tradition and culture, where tourism and food and beverage professionals are engaged in friendly competition, there are many new initiatives in gastronomy tourism. We look forward to welcoming you back to Japan.”

The Forum will once again welcome many of the leading figures of global gastronomy and tourism. Among those set to take part in Nara are UNWTO Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism and Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2016, Maria Margarita A. Fores of the Philippines, Chef Catia Uliassi, ranked number 12 in the ‘50 Best’ from Italy, and Masayuki Miura, owner of Kiyosuminosato AWA Michelin Guide Nara 2022, Green-Star Restaurant (Japan).

