Travel & Tourism

UNWTO Forum on Gastronomy Tourism to hold in Japan on December 12

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Japan is set to play host the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Forum on Gastronomy, with theme; Gastronomy Tourism for People and Planet: Innovate, Empower and Preserve. This year’s event, which is the seventh edition, is slated to hold between December 12 and 15. Organised in collaboration with the Basque Culinary Centre (BCC) and hosted by the Nara Prefecture Government, with the support of the Japan Tourism Agency, the event will focus on the role of gastronomy tourism as a platform for development, women’s and youth empowerment and innovative ways on how to attract and retain talent.

It will also see the launch of UNWTO’s Global Roadmap on Food Waste Reduction in Tourism. The roadmap provides a consistent framework for tourism stakeholders to embrace the sustainable management of food so that it never becomes waste. UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, stated that; “This year’s edition of the Forum represents a unique opportunity for experts to share their best practices and enhance the role of Gastronomy Tourism in sustainability, innovation, and social inclusion, and highlight its importance for regional and rural development.”

While the Director of the Basque Culinary Centre, Joxe Mari Aizega, said: “The gastronomy sector has a meaningful influence on a region’s image and international projection. And for that, forums like this one are needed to nurture and boost young talents, create value, and, most important, address the challenges that the gastronomy tourism sector is facing.” The Governor of Nara, Mr. Shogo Arai, also disclosed that; “Gastronomy tourism has been at the heart of Nara’s initiatives to promote the linkages between food and tourism.

Such linkages not only contribute to the promotion of traditional culture and diversity, but also to the development of cultural communication, the regional economy, sustainable tourism, and gastronomic exchanges.” Commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, Mr. Koichi Wada, added: “In this country of great tradition and culture, where tourism and food and beverage professionals are engaged in friendly competition, there are many new initiatives in gastronomy tourism. We look forward to welcoming you back to Japan.”

The Forum will once again welcome many of the leading figures of global gastronomy and tourism. Among those set to take part in Nara are UNWTO Ambassador for Sustainable Tourism and Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2016, Maria Margarita A. Fores of the Philippines, Chef Catia Uliassi, ranked number 12 in the ‘50 Best’ from Italy, and Masayuki Miura, owner of Kiyosuminosato AWA Michelin Guide Nara 2022, Green-Star Restaurant (Japan).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Jos city: Home of peace and tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Jos, fondly called the ‘Tin City,’ as a result of its mining history, which over the years bestowed on it a uniqueness that you find in no other city in Nigeria, is the capital of Plateau State, known as the ‘Home of Peace and Tourism.’ The city was the host of the recently held National […]
Travel & Tourism

FTAN reiterates opposition to Nigeria hosting of UNWTO first conference on cultural tourism and creative industries

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With less than few days to Nigeria hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) First Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industries, which is billed to open on November 14 spanning November 17 at the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has again reiterated […]
Travel & Tourism

Beaufort Properties, CityBlue unfold 2 two apartment projects in Accra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

By Andrew Iro Okungbowa Beaufort Properties, one of Ghana’s most experienced residential developers, based in Accra, has unfolded a joint venture with City- Blue Hotels, Africa’s fastest growing local hotel chain, owned by The Diar Group, under a long-term arrangement.   The two companies will build and operate two apartment buildings in premium locations in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica