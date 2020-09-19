UNWTO: Int’l tourism records $460bn loss in export revenues

As expected, international tourist arrival figure has taken a 65 per cent drop in the first half of this year, with international tourist arrivals taking a plunge of 93 per cent in June, when compared with 2019 and a loss of $460 billion loss in export revenues from international tourism. The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in its latest data from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the tourism sector, said the report represented an unprecedented decrease or loss in revenues, as countries globally closed their borders and introduced travel restrictions in response to the pandemic.

The sharp and sudden fall in arrivals has placed millions of jobs and businesses at risk as the report states that this massive drop in international travel translates into a loss of 440 million international arrivals and about $460 billion in export revenues from international tourism.

“This is around five times the loss in international tourism receipts recorded in 2009 amid the global economic and financial crisis,’’ according to the World Tourism Barometer of the UNWTO. However, the UNWTO Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, is confident of a safe and responsible travel.

He said: “The latest World Tourism Barometer shows the deep impact this pandemic is having on tourism, a sector upon which millions of people depend for their livelihoods.” “However, safe and responsible international travel is now possible in many parts of the world, and it is imperative that governments work closely with the private sector to get global tourism moving again.

