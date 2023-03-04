Travel & Tourism Travel and Tourism

UNWTO looks to rewrite tourism history at official reopening of China

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

UNWTO has heralded the re-opening of China as ‘the final piece in tourism’s recovery’ from the biggest crisis in the sector’s history.

Leading a high-level delegation to the city of Hangzhou to join in the official re-opening, United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, warmly welcomed the lifting of travel restrictions as a major boost to economic growth and social opportunity both in Asia and the Pacific and globally.

According to UNWTO data, the pandemic cost destinations worldwide a combined US$270 billion in Chinese outbound tourist spending in 2020 and 2021 alone. The re-opening of borders therefore represents “the moment the world has been waiting for”, Pololikashvili noted.

The UNWTO Secretary-General is the first UN Head of Agency to visit China since restrictions were lifted. China’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hu Heping, welcomed UNWTO’s support throughout the pandemic and for joining the official re-opening celebrations.

 

In a bilateral meeting, Heping and Pololikashvili agreed to further deepen their collaboration around positioning tourism on the agenda for international development cooperation and in the key areas of tourism education and tourism for rural development.

According to UNWTO data, China grew to be the biggest tourism source market in the world prior to the pan-demic. In 2019, Chinese tourists spent a collective $255 billion on international travel, while domestic tourism served as a pillar of growth and employment, with more than six billion trips that year alone, supporting jobs and businesses across the country.

Reflecting UNWTO’s work to make tourism a driving force of rural development, the high-level delegation was welcomed to Yucun, one of four Chinese destinations to be recognised among the ‘Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO’.

The village was awarded the recognition for its commitment to making tourism a source of local opportunity, in addition to its commitment to eco-friendly tourism and pioneering approach to waste management at the destination-level. UNWTO was welcomed as a partner of the Xianghu Dialogue, organised by the World Tourism Alliance (WTA) in the city of Hangzhou.

Held around the theme of “A New Paradigm for a New Tourism”, the event brought together public and private sector leaders to re-think the sector’s future around the key priorities of sustainability, equality and resilience.

Key topics addressed over the two days included promoting collaborative tourism development among countries and regions, international cooperation and poverty reduction through tourism, smart connectivity, destination management and planning, and innovation and new business models.

The UNWTO delegation met with private sector leaders, including from the Chinese global  technology company, Alibaba, which is headquartered in Hangzhou. In the past year, China has established itself as a leading supporter of UNWTO in several core priority areas.

These include Nature Positive Tourism, which UNWTO placed on the agenda of the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15), for which China served as President. UNWTO will return to China in September for the Global Tourism Economic Forum (GTEF), to be held in Macau.

The tenth edition of the Forum will again provide a platform for governments, business leaders, experts, and academics to advance shared plans for the sustainable development of tourism.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Africa Hospitality Investment Forum makes returns to Morocco

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

After two years of hiatus, as a result of COVID -19 pandemic, the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) will make a return as an in-person event this year to Morocco as the organisers have announced November 2 and 4 date, with Fairmont Taghazout Bay as venue for the yearly event. AHIF is Africa’s premier meeting […]
Travel & Tourism

JW Marriott brand heads for Spain

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Following its expansion plans, Marriott International is set to introduce its first JW Marriott brand in Spain, with Madrid as the host city of this captivating and luxurious brand. Located in the central Plaza de Canalejas, JW Marriott Madrid will be developed by Millennium Hotels Real Estate as part of its lease agreement with a […]
Travel & Tourism

Kanigwa harps on capacity upgrade as key to achieving NIHOTOUR’s mandate

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has tasked staff of the institute on capacity development and upgrade, saying that is the only key to achieving the core mandate of the institution, which is charged with capacity building for the nation’s tourism sector. Kangiwa, who made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica